Zulu Piri Piri Chicken Grille is a Utah-based African fusion, fast casual restaurant. It turns out that the menu’s secret weapon is a marinade derived from African Bird’s Eye (Piri Piri) peppers. The Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Bowl are a couple of favorites.
Location: 2951 Club House Drive, Lehi
Yelp review: "Zulu's is so yummy! I got the piri piri chicken salad and my friend got the sweet and savory chicken salad. I enjoyed my salad a lot however, I have heard from other friends that the chicken bowl or the chicken on the bone is the best. Next time I will go, I think I'll be a bit more adventurous and go for one of those other options." - Jessica M.