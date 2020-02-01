Zulu Chicken Sandwich
The Chicken Sandwich with fries at Zulu Piri Piri Chicken Grille in Lehi. The sandwich includes grilled or fried Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado and Piri Piri aioli. Bacon is optional at an additional charge.

Zulu Piri Piri Chicken Grille is a Utah-based African fusion, fast casual restaurant. It turns out that the menu’s secret weapon is a marinade derived from African Bird’s Eye (Piri Piri) peppers. The Chicken Sandwich and Chicken Bowl are a couple of favorites. 

Location: 2951 Club House Drive,  Lehi

Yelp review: "Zulu's is so yummy! I got the piri piri chicken salad and my friend got the sweet and savory chicken salad. I enjoyed my salad a lot however, I have heard from other friends that the chicken bowl or the chicken on the bone is the best. Next time I will go, I think I'll be a bit more adventurous and go for one of those other options." - Jessica M.