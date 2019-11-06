Known for soups, salads and sandwiches, Zupas offers a plethora of nutrition-packed and tasty salads. Our favorites include the Thai Steak with Basil Vinaigrette, which comes with baby butter lettuce blend, marinated steak, fresh herb broccolini, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, baby cucumbers, tri-color peppers and chopped cashews; and the Nuts About Berries with Poppyseed Dressing, which comes with mixed greens, blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries and cinnamon almonds.
Calories: Nuts About Berries half is 310, large is 450; thai steak half is 320, large is 450.
Price: All salads are $6.39 for a half and $8.39.