Kerry Martin

1954-2019
Kerry Daniels Martin, 65, died November 5, 2019, in Spokane, Washington, of causes incident to younger-onset Alzheimer’s. He was a gentle, compassionate man who will be greatly missed.
Kerry was born in Provo, Utah, September 9, 1954, to Merrill Melvin and Dona Marie (Daniels) Martin. As a young man, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nagoya, Japan. His mission strengthened his testimony and he remained valiant his entire life. He served in the Church in many callings but was never happier than when leading a group of Young Men on a Scout backpacking trip.
In 1975 Kerry married Virginia Holt in the Manti temple. They were blessed with six children and three more through adoption. He was a busy father who worked very hard to build a successful business in insulation sales and installation as well as complete his B.S. in Business from Brigham Young University. After Virginia was diagnosed with cancer, Kerry was a devoted nurse and was heartbroken when she died in 2004.
In 2005 Kerry was happy to begin a new chapter in his life when he married Julie Hillebrant in the Salt Lake City temple. They were blessed with three children and enjoyed motorcycle rides and travel along with family time. In 2014, when his youngest was only one, Kerry was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
Kerry was a loving husband and father who valued the things that are truly important. He was a man of integrity and loyalty. He was also fun and funny and had a friendly and generous nature that influenced many others for good.
Kerry is survived by his wife Julie and their children Ivan, Caroline, and Melvin, all of Spokane; children Daniel (Rebecca) of Centennial, CO; Jacob (Debbie) of Lehi; Jenny (Michael Whatcott) of Provo; Micah (Jessica) of Orem; Ashley (Jason Rogers) of Ashton, ID; Eliza (Aaron Helmberger) of La Junta, CO; Whitney of CO; and Zachary of Logan; 23 grandchildren; and siblings Kathy, Melvin (Cathie), and Kristy (John Lamb). He was preceded in death by his stillborn daughter, Emily, wife Virginia, and parents Merrill and Dona Martin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Grandview South 13th Ward meetinghouse located at 1270 W 1150 N, Provo. Friends and family may call prior to the service from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Internment will be in the Provo City Cemetery.
