A Pleasant Grove man is facing six felony charges after he reportedly paid for the services of a licensed escort and tried to sexually assault the woman when she arrived at his home.
Trending Now
-
Former Springville, Weber State running back Trevyn Smith dies at 32
-
Springville man arrested for reportedly sending, receiving, lewd images from girls
-
Former Spanish Fork teacher convicted in sex, drugs cases seeks parole
-
Bryant goes off in NBA Las Vegas Summer League
-
Orem family who lost son form jewelry company to help grieving families
Special Section
July City Celebrations
Local News
Submit a Letter
Want your thoughts, ideas or opinions published? Submit a letter to the editor.
-
Jul 9Orem Public Library, Liger's Den
-
Jul 9BYU Museum of Art
-
Jul 9Orem Public Library, Storytelling Wing