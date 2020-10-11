One of the many shared disappointments of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the cancellation of in-person musical events.
We miss the swell of sound filling a concert hall, and the intimacy between audience members and performers. To help fill this void, musician and composer James Stevens has released a new video in partnership with Brigham Young University’s nine-man a cappella group, Vocal Point.
The video — “Nearer, My God, to Thee” — is a 3D, virtual experience that aims to replicate the feeling of a live performance. It is an undertaking of unusual size and scope, involving more than 800 musicians from all across the world.
The piece is based on Stevens’ popular arrangement of the hymn for a cappella choir, which was first made available online for free in 2007. The sheet music has since been downloaded in more than 130 countries.
“The arrangement is arguably one of the most recognizable pieces written by a BYU graduate,” said Ben Fales, BYU’s record and music video producer. “James is an amazing talent and he’s always such a pleasure to work with.”
Stevens’ musical background made him uniquely suited for his role in compiling the video. He sang with Vocal Point for 2 years while majoring in media music, now commercial music, at BYU. He then served as director of the group from 2004-2012.
“My fondest memories of my experience at BYU as a student and as the director of Vocal Point are always centered around creation and working with other passionate musicians,” Stevens said.
The initial genesis of the project began in 2018 when Kayson Brown, director of the Lyceum Philharmonic, reached out to ask if Stevens would consider adapting his arrangement of “Nearer, My God, To Thee” for the orchestra’s upcoming concert with Vocal Point.
“I agreed, and it was well received by the audience,” Stevens said. “We knew that someday that version of the song needed to be recorded and shared. Then, as the world closed its doors to concerts and live events, I thought it would be a super inspiring virtual collaboration to have people from all over the world share this hopeful message.”
In April 2020, BYU Music Group and Vocal Point put out a call for participants through social media and email, inviting participation from vocalists and instrumentalists of all ages and levels of experience.
Musicians were provided with links to videos that they could play or sing along to. Stevens also incorporated recordings from members of Vocal Point to anchor the project.
As submissions began pouring in, the huge undertaking became a study in patience, innovation and inspiration.
“It was so fun and humbling to preview the videos, to hear the passion in their voices and the incredible skills of the instrumentalists,” Stevens said.
In the end, the video project served as a source of inspiration and positivity for the participants, and Stevens hopes that positivity will extend to all those who view it.