When it comes to important life decisions, it’s often about being at the right place at the right time. For Jim Evans, the right place is Orem and it’s the right time to run for mayor.
Evans has formally announced he is throwing his hat into the Orem mayoral race and is excited to return and serve.
Evans is no stranger to Orem leadership. Following the death of Mayor Jerry Washburn in September of 2011, the city council appointed Evans to complete the remaining two years of Washburn’s term.
“I decided at that time I loved what I did,” Evans said. “It was difficult times coming out of the great recession.”
Evans said at the time he also was working full time as vice president at Xactware. Weighing all things together, he decided it was not the time to pursue another term.
Now, Evans says he not only has the time but also the energy. With the announcement that current Mayor Richard Brunst would not be seeking another term, Evans, now retired, said he is ready to serve.
Evans had previously served on the city council from 2000 to 2007. He was first appointed to fill a spot vacated by Paul Washburn, who had moved from the area and then served his own term.
Evans is currently the executive director of the Freedom Festival. He believes if elected he could do both jobs effectively, but he would reevaluate if necessary.
“I am grateful for the good things Mayor Brunst and the current council are doing for our community,” Evans said. “I hope to come in and build upon those things.”
Evans added that he is appreciative of the service Brunst has given to the city.
There are four areas of focus for Evans' campaign pertaining to Orem and its future. They include:
Keeping fire and police departments strong
Evans is pleased with the recent adjustments in the programs with career ladder opportunities and payroll within the public safety departments.
“I believe the adjustments were necessary and they were completed without increasing taxes,” Evans said. “As mayor, I would continue to support both police and fire, and don’t believe any 'defund public safety' efforts should be actively pursued.”
Evans added now that public safety has received some attention to its needs, he wants to take a look at all of the other city employees to make sure they are being treated fairly and equitable for their positions.
Maintaining quality of life
“We should never lose focus on keeping Orem the best place to live, work and play,” Evans said. “In terms of parks, we need to keep a focus on rebuilding and renovating many of our existing facilities.”
Evans said he is supportive of working with the Hillcrest neighborhood residents to make sure they have their input on the new Hillcrest Park.
“On the infrastructure/utility side of things, I support continuing to proceed with significant improvements to the city’s culinary water system, including a needed 10 million-gallon water tank to support the central and southern part of Orem,” Evans said.
Economic development
“We also need to keep a focus on State Street and University Parkway. The retail marketplace is changing with big box retailers closing and/or consolidating. We need to continue our efforts to keep the city’s 'miracle mile' vibrant and sustainable,” Evans said. “This will probably include a shift from exclusive retail uses to a mix of retail, commercial and housing. This is a tricky proposition given the general dislike most in the state have for residential density.”
Evans said he believes the city can continue to encourage such residential growth along key corridors like State Street and the University Parkway to keep it out of single-family neighborhoods.
He noted some would like to not see any more high-density housing in Orem.
“With the housing problems we have in this state, I do not see this strategy as one that will work, especially since I believe the general pushback from cities regarding density will lead the state legislature to mandating it in cities in the future unless we try to permit it in reasonable and strategic ways,” Evans said.
Transportation
In recent times, the city’s focus has been on improving east/west transportation along 1600 North (from State to I-15 expanding lanes in each direction) and examining the future of Center Street.
“These large expansion projects will not be possible without state (UDOT) assistance. One of the challenges Orem faces with some of our major roads is that they serve a regional/state purpose but are locally owned,” Evans said. “For example, Center Street connects with four state roads (Geneva, I-15, State and University Avenue) but is a “local road” that needs to be maintained by Orem. If these roads serve a broader purpose than simply Orem, then the city and UDOT can work as partners to help fund improvements along those corridors.
“My service as a State Transportation Commissioner provides me with the needed background and knowledge of the process necessary for helping to bring these projects to reality and completion,” Evans said.
Evans served as the Utah State Department of Transportation Commissioner representing Region 3 (Utah, Juab, Wasatch, Duchesne, Uintah and Daggett counties).
Family
"Orem has blessed our family for so many years," Evans said. "I'd like to help build on things that are happening here. Because of the things I've done in the community, I've built trust and relationships that are critical to building Orem."
Evans and his wife, Tana, have three children (and their spouses) and 11 grandchildren plus pne great-granddaughter.
Jim is fluent in Spanish, enjoys BYU and UVU sports, the Utah Jazz and has been known to do an occasional DJ gig for local youth dances, weddings and parties.
The Evans clan has lived in Orem for 36 years and calls it home.
For more information on Evans, his platform and community service, visit http://votejim.com. An introduction video has been provided on the website.