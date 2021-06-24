Provo is not banning fireworks, but that does not mean the city isn’t serious about how residents celebrate the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day this year.
In a year of extreme drought, Provo City is sharing a simple fireworks message: “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should, but if you are then play it safe in the parks.”
With the highest fire danger in memory, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi is pleading with citizens to take the community’s fire safety into their own hands.
“A fireworks ban would simply be unenforceable words, and with fireworks sold on every corner it becomes a contradictory message,” Kaufusi said. “In a year when we can finally celebrate together, we’ve designated 14 parks knowing, when given options, our citizens will come together for the safety of the community.”
The idea is, if you have fireworks, bring them to the parks, join in with others and have a big sparkling celebration with your neighborhoods. Besides, it will keep neighborhood streets clean of firework debris.
Fire Chief James Miguel is grateful for citizens who just do the right thing. “We cannot legally ban the use of fireworks, or even realistically enforce a ban. We are focused on providing as many safe alternatives as we can, and count on our citizens to be responsible.”
A recent brush fire due to illegal fireworks has Fire Marshal Lynn Schofield on high alert.
“The incident highlights the conditions that fire officials, community leaders and a lot of community members fear as we approach the July holidays,” Schofield said. “There is very little room for error in these conditions so we must all take safety precautions to protect our community.”
In a “better safe than sorry” approach, Provo City is recommending citizens go to approved parks to discharge their consumer-grade fireworks with their “Play It Safe in the Parks” push, including a number of available parks for safe community celebrations.
Designated parks include Carterville, Sertoma, Lakeview, Rotary, Exchange, Fort Utah, Kiwanis, Maeser, Spring Creek, Riverside, Footprinters, Franklin and Provost.
Both Miguel and Kaufusi are optimistic that providing safe, fun and free celebration options will prevent needless fires.
“I have not seen this anywhere else in my career; we provide safe places to discharge fireworks, enforce and protect our urban interface and, by and large, our citizens comply,” Miguel said.
Kaufusi added, “As a city, we’ve provided all the tools we can possibly provide, but the person ultimately responsible for the safety of our community is the one lighting the fuse. Let’s all take that responsibility as seriously as if our community depended on it.”
The philosophy behind Provo’s approach to fireworks is this: educate, provide methods and let residents use their knowledge to decide what they will do.