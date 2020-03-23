For school students, April and May bring Spring Break and then testing with graduation that follows. This year will be different.
The unprecedented closure of Utah schools will continue beyond the current two-week break.
On Monday afternoon, Gov. Gary Herbert announced that Utah K-12 schools will extend their closures until May 1. That is just about three weeks before the first high school graduations were set to begin.
“These are unprecedented times in Utah’s and our nation’s history,” Herbert said in a press statement. “I have been overwhelmed with Utahns’ outpouring of support for one another, and nowhere has this been more evident than in the way our educators are supporting Utah students and families."
Distance learning is to continue during the extended dismissal, where feasible, the statement said.
“We recognize that being away from school creates additional work and stress for everyone in our communities, however, it is a necessary step in stopping to spread of COVID-19,” said State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson in the release.
Utah closed public school functions March 16 on what was considered to be a soft closure. If the schools open on May 1, that will mean students will have missed 35 days of formal schooling.
The State Board of Education had already noted that Utah students in public elementary, middle and high schools will not take year-end standardized tests this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Utah's decision follows other states including Texas and Washington that scrapped the tests required by the federal government.
Herbert said the March 16 plan was for learning to move online or through packets sent home, with each district devising its own plans.
About 667,000 children go to public schools in Utah, according to state figures.
“We’re not quarantining every child in the state of Utah,” Lt. Governor Spencer Cox said in the March 16 statement. “We still want you to go on walks to the park. ... We’re just avoiding these mass gatherings that will hopefully prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”
The May 1 date is not a given as issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic are fluid and continue to be monitored.