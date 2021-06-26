otnpix
NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.

Episcopal Church

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Worship services are currently being held in person each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Please see our website for more information. All are welcome!

June 27 — Holy Eucharist Worship and a farewell gathering for Deacon Sandra.

July 4 — Holy Eucharist Worship Service

July 11 — Morning Prayer Worship Service

July 18 — Holy Eucharist Worship Service

Support groups are again meeting at St. Mary’s Church. See our website for days and times.

Please also see our website for midweek activities and gatherings. Again, all are welcome!

See our website, www.stmarysprovo.org, for the latest information and updates.

Please email us at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org for links or more information. You can also check our website for the most up-to-date information.

www.stmarysprovo.org

(801) 373-3090

50 W. 200 North

Provo, Utah 84601

For pastoral needs, please email St. Mary’s at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.

Catholic Church

St. Peter’s Catholic Church

Saturday Mass is at 5:30 p.m.

Sunday Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English; 12:30 p.m. in Spanish

The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.

Lutheran Church

Good News Lutheran

All worship services have been moved to online only. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.

The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.

1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem

St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.

Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran

Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.

Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.

Anthony Masinelli, pastor

All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.

Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork

Presbyterian Church

American Fork Presbyterian Church

Church service starts at 10 a.m.

Phone number is (385) 219-7096.

New email addresses:

Secretary: church@amforkpres.org.

Pastor Phil: pastor@amforkpres.org

Website: amforkpres.org.

75 N. 100 East, American Fork

Springville Community Presbyterian Church

Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. In-person and Zoom worship on Sunday (contact office for Zoom link).

New interim pastor: Bobbie Ramer, CLP — Commissioned Lay Pastor

Guest lay pastor: Evan Day

Scripture: Mark 5:21-43

Message: HELP ME!

Office hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pastor hours: Sunday, after worship to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: (street) 245 S. 200 East, (mailing) P.O. Box 367, Springville, Utah 84663

Contact: (801) 489-4390, scpcoffice@gmail.com, springvillechurch.org, Facebook and GoogleMyBusiness.

United Church of Christ

Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ

175 N. University Ave., Provo

Bible study at 9:30 a.m.

Sunday worship at 11 a.m.

Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Independent Christian

Centerpoint Church

9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sundays in person. You can also watch us live Sunday mornings on Facebook Live, or watch our recorded services via centerpointutah.org, or on YouTube.

The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”

Located at 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem

Contact: staff@centerpointutah.org

Calvary Mountain View Church

Sunday services are held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Wednesday meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Our Address is: 340 E. State St., American Fork

(801) 756-1446

https://www.calvarymv.com/

We also Live Stream every service on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryMV/ and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/CalvaryMV/featured.

Seventh-day Adventist

Provo SDA Church

255 S. 700 East, Provo

Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Sabbath School — all ages

11 a.m. Worship Services.

Visit the website for Zoom meeting information.

Contact: http://provout.adventistchurch.org

Jehovah’s Witnesses

Jehovah’s Witnesses

Public talk and Watchtower study

American Sign Language — Saturday 2 p.m.

English and Spanish — Sunday 10 a.m.

Because of the pandemic, our meetings are held virtually. To learn how to connect to our meetings, email matthewmarsenich@rcmtool.org, or visit https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/meetings/

