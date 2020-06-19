When Utah County residents cast ballots in the upcoming Republican primary election, some are worried that those voting “Grover for Utah House 61” may not know which Grover they are actually voting for.
Kenneth Grover is a Republican running for the House District 61 seat, a seat formerly held by his twin brother, Keith Grover, who currently serves in the state Senate representing District 15.
Incumbent Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, received 68% of delegate votes during the Utah County Republican Party convention in April while Kenneth Grover received 31.7% of votes. Kenneth Grover, former principal of Innovations Early College High School in Salt Lake City, qualified for the GOP primary by gathering signatures.
Kenneth Grover’s campaign signs that line roads in Provo say “GROVER” in bold font. The only mention of the candidate’s first name is in a small footnote at the bottom of the sign reading "Paid for by Kenneth Grover for State House." Flyers sent to voters in the district, which include the candidate’s first name in small font and in a larger font on the back, show a picture of Kenneth Grover, who bears a close resemblance to his twin brother.
When Joel Campbell, an associate professor of journalism at Brigham Young University, examined a flyer sent to him from Kenneth Grover’s campaign and saw the candidate’s campaign signs, he was confused.
Since Campbell has watched over the Utah State Legislature with his journalism students, he knew Sen. Keith Grover used to be his representative in the House but had since moved to the Senate in 2018.
"So it just made me scratch my head,” Campbell said in an interview Friday. “I mean, on one hand, you can say this is really political genius because you've got the same name and the name recognition and (it's) the same district.”
But, on the other hand, voters who haven’t thoroughly vetted candidates could confuse the twin brothers with one another, said Campbell, noting that his daughter was confused why it appeared a senator she receives emails from was running for a House seat.
“And she's a fairly new voter”, Campbell said. “And I'm just thinking, ‘Well, if she's confused I suspect there's others in our district who are confused as well.’ ”
Kenneth Grover did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.
Campbell pointed out that “most people don’t follow the Legislature that closely,” making it less likely that voters would be able to distinguish the two brothers.
"It is up to the voters to figure out who their representative is,” Campbell said. “But, at the same time, not having a first name on there could lead some to think it's the same person ... who held the seat (previously). And so I thought it might just cause some confusion.”
Campbell is not the only one who has taken notice of the House District 61 candidate’s advertising. Sherrie Hall Everett, spokeswoman for the Utah County Attorney’s Office, wrote on Facebook that she had “concerns about a challenger who won’t list his full name on his signs.”
“It’s interesting that his signs just say ‘Grover’ and it makes you wonder if he is trying to ride on the coattails of his twin brother who is in the State Senate,” one man posted in the Facebook group “Provo Forward,” adding that “we can give him the benefit of the doubt and assume that he didn’t mean to be deceptive with the signs.”
“I’ve had the same concerns about the lack of transparency in his signage,” one woman commented on the post.
When asked if he considered the political advertising to be deceptive, Campbell said, "I'm not going to call it deceptive because I think it is a voter's responsibility to check this out.”
“But I think people faced with a ballot who may not know the difference may be confused,” he said. “I'll call it confusing.”
Kenneth Grover and incumbent Judkins will face off in the Republican primary on June 30.