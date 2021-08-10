Early results for Utah County municipal primary elections that rolled in on Tuesday evening showed Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Orem mayoral hopeful Jim Evans with early leads in Utah County’s two most populated cities.
Ten cities in Utah County held primary elections on Tuesday: Alpine, Cedar Hills, Eagle Mountain, Highland, Orem, Provo, Salem, Santaquin, Saratoga Springs and Spanish Fork.
Provo
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi appeared to defeat challengers Kenneth Dudley, Caleb Reeve, Neil Mitchell and M. David Gedo Sanchez in the mayoral primary race. As of 8:43 p.m., Kaufusi received 71.6% of the vote, followed by Dudley, 14.2%, Mitchell, 6.5% and Reeve, 6.2%.
Kaufusi said in a campaign video that “by living within our means and preparing for the future, we are consistently ranked as the best performing city in America.”
“But, we’ve only just begun continuing to keep Provo strong,” the Provo mayor said.
In the Provo Municipal Council citywide seat, Katrice Mackay received 39% of votes, while Aaron Skabelund received 32.37% of votes, followed by Hoc Vu with 19.2% and Landon Johnson garnering 9.5%.
In the race for the District 5 seat, Rachel Whipple had gotten 53.8% of votes, while Coy Porter and Zac Greene received 35% and 11% of votes, respectively.
Orem
In the Orem mayoral race, Jim Evans was ahead on Tuesday evening with 42.8% of votes, ahead of David Young (30%) and Haysam Sakar (26%).
The Orem City Council race, with three open seats, showed Lanae Millett with 20.6% of votes, David Spencer with 18.4%, Tom MacDonald with 17.7% and Quinn Mecham with 10.5%. Nichelle Jensen, Shaunte Zundel, Mike Carpenter, Mickey Cochran, Todd Linsley and Jon Jensen all received less than 10% of votes.
Spanish Fork
In the Spanish Fork City Council race, which had 11 candidates for two open seats, Kevin Oyler received 20.8% of votes, followed by Shane Marshall with 18.6% and Mike Clayson with 12.5%. Bret Bills, Landon Tooke, Jesse Cardon, Steven Carlson, Scott Neilson, Whitney Hancock, John Tyrrell and Cameron Porcardo all received single-digit percentages as of 8:43 p.m.
Other cities
Carla Merrill appeared to be the winner in the Alpine mayor race with 67.4% of votes, well ahead of Gary Cooper, 17%; Murray Spence, 12.1%; and Marissa Sherman, 3.5%.
The same was true of Daniel Olson in the Santaquin mayor race, who had gotten 62.8% of votes compared to Jody Reid’s 24.2% and Nick Miller’s 13%.
Voter turnout
Voter turnout data tracked by the county showed that, as of 8 p.m., 26,755 ballots out of 190,459 registered voters had been tallied, a voter turnout of just over 14%.
Alpine had seen the largest voter turnout as of 4:55 p.m., Tuesday evening, 28.5%, followed by Santaquin, 23.9%; Orem, 22.3%; and Cedar Hills, 20.2%.
Provo, Spanish Fork, Highland, Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs all had voter turnout below 20%. Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain had the lowest voter turnout as of Tuesday evening: 10.2% and 11.8%, respectively.
For a full list of election results for every city, visit https://bit.ly/3CM4phR.