Utah County election officials are reminding residents to mail in their ballots ahead of the primary municipal elections on Tuesday.
Only 10 cities in Utah County will hold a primary election. Those cities are: Alpine, Cedar Hills, Eagle Mountain, Highland, Orem, Provo, Salem, Santaquin, Saratoga Springs and Spanish Fork.
Ballots were mailed to Utah County voters three weeks prior to election day, according to the Utah County Elections Division, which noted that mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday, the day before the election.
Voters who are submitting their ballots via drop box or voting center, however, have until 8 p.m. on Tuesday to get their ballots in.
“Each election is important for our country and our community, and the Utah County Elections Division wants to make sure that every eligible voter has an opportunity to cast their ballot,” Utah County Clerk/Auditor Josh Daniels said in a video about the upcoming election.
In the video, Daniels explained that ballots are processed “exactly the same way, whether you drop it off at a drop box, use the United States Postal Service or pick up your ballot at the polls on election day.”
Ballots are weighed when picked up at drop boxes and weighed again when received at the ballot center, according to Daniels.
Cities holding primary elections will have drop boxes available in various locations, including at each of the city offices.
According to data tracked by the county elections division, more than 21,503 ballots had been cast as of 6 p.m. Thursday, which amounts to 11.25% of voters in cities with a primary.
The data shows voter turnout of about 16% in Alpine, 13% in Cedar Hills, 8% in Eagle Mountain, 10% in Highland, 12% in Orem, 12% in Provo, 16% in Salem, 12% in Spanish Fork, 15% in Santaquin and 7% in Saratoga Springs.
A list of candidates for each of the municipal races can be found at https://bit.ly/3lFr0pS.
Each city will hold a municipal election later this year on Nov. 2.
Residents with questions about the upcoming primary municipal elections can contact the Utah County Elections Division by phone at 801-851-8128 or by email at elections@utahcounty.gov.