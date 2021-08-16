A decade ago, it would have been laughable for someone selling a home in Utah Valley to say they were “only” getting three or four offers.
After the historically low inventory levels of recent months and the subsequent intensity of competition for homes, however, having only a few offers on homes is a sign of the market settling — at least a little bit.
“Everything has been going so fast,” said Andrew Ford of Highland, who is a Realtor with EXP Realty as well as the 2021 president of the Utah Central Association of Realtors. “When we would have a listing go active, you would see 30 offers come up almost immediately. Now there might be multiple offers, but instead of 30, you might see three or four.”
He explained that the competition-induced price increases have resulted in some potential buyers being unable to purchase a home, while others are electing to take advantage of the current market.
“We had two people who we helped buy townhomes for $300,000 last year,” Ford said. “Now they are both selling them for around $485,000 and they are moving to Texas where they can buy a home with a pool for the same amount. We’re actually seeing some people leave the state now because they can better afford to have the lifestyle they want for their families.”
Homes continue to be built in large numbers across Utah County but, according to a report from the Utah Association of Realtors, inventory in Utah Valley in July was down more than 40% from where it was in July 2020. The average time on market for a home is just 15 days, down from the 34-day average at this time last year.
Ford still believes it will take quite some time before the inventory shortage will be alleviated.
“I’ve had a lot of people ask the question if we are on a cliff that’s going to drop off and see prices go down,” Ford said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen because we have a true inventory issue where we just don’t have enough housing. We could be as far out as 10 years before we really get balanced again.”
Projections for Utah Valley’s population indicate it will continue to grow quickly in the coming years. Ford said that high-density housing and accessory dwelling units like basement apartments will be needed to provide places for people to live in the future.
Right now, however, he thinks the housing market in Utah Valley will continue to favor sellers for the foreseeable future, but that doesn’t mean it is always an easy process.
“Sellers always want to maximize their money,” Ford said. “There are simple things they can do to make their homes more sellable, such as looking at curb appeal and repairing things in their homes that are damaged. Those things could increase their resale value compared to their neighbors.”
It’s a more challenging time for buyers, who still face a lot of competition as they try to make a home purchase.
“I think buyers need to be prepared with coming in with their best foot forward,” Ford said. “Have they already been approved for financing if they’re going to get a loan? If they’re not getting financing, do they have proof of funds available so they can prove to a seller that they can just pay cash for a home? They need to know what they can and can’t do, because sometimes people get into the middle of a bidding process start stretching further than they really can reach.”
He advises those in Utah County looking to buy or sell a home now to have patience and to recognize that they are part of a transaction, so getting too emotionally invested can make it a much more difficult process.