Plans can change in an instant, especially during a pandemic.
Presley is a single mother of three daughters living in Eagle Mountain. Before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation in March, she was celebrating 5 years of sobriety after overcoming an addiction to drugs.
Over those 5 years, Presley began working at a treatment recovery center to help others do what she had done. She had purchased her own home and regained custody of her daughters. Her future felt limitless.
In June, Presley was away from home and out of the state. During her trip, she was rushed into emergency surgery.
The out-of-network treatment yielded a high bill, and medical costs came in at $77,000.
“I ended up piling up a lot of debt that I wasn’t expecting,” Presley shared. “That put me in a bad position for being able to provide for Christmas. That’s why I applied for the Sub for Santa program.”
Now, with Christmas just around the corner, she is asking for the community’s help to provide her children with a magical holiday.
“They love Christmas,” she said. “It is their favorite holiday. They start singing Christmas carols in the summer because they love it so much.”
All three of Presley’s daughters are in need of pants, shoes and shirts.
Presley’s oldest daughter is 14 years old and wears a size seven in pants, a size 7.5 in shoes, and medium shirts. She is hoping to receive a hair straightener or headphones, and her favorite genre of books are fantasy and romance. She also enjoys autobiographies. Her favorite color is purple.
Presley’s 8-year-old daughter wears a size eight in pants, a size 2.5 in shoes and size eight to 10 in shirts. She enjoys anything that is related to the movie “Frozen,” especially if it has Elsa on it, and her favorite color is blue.
Presley’s youngest daughter is 7 years old and wears a size seven in pants, a size two in shoes, and size seven or eight in shirts. She has asked Santa for Barbies or Barbie clothes, and her favorite color is pink.
This is the first year that Presley has applied for the Sub for Santa program. Presley said she thinks it is “good for my kids to see that there are people who are willing to help in hard times” and will inspire them to help others in the future.
“It’s the only Christmas they’re going to have during this year, and I want every experience for them to be a good experience in their childhood,” she said.
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit https://subforsanta.org.