On Sunday, Orem Police Department officers responded to the Walmart on Sandhill Road in Orem after reports that a male had requested to borrow the phone and call a taxi. After reportedly being asked to leave the business, the man said he would not leave until his taxi arrived.
The man, 38-year-old Dustin Rustad of Salt Lake City, was approached by officers and allegedly identified himself as a different person. He reportedly refused to leave the business, disobeying officers and staying in the Walmart past closing.
Rustad then allegedly called 911 to request a taxi, at which point dispatch hung up on him due to him misusing 911. He then began to say he wanted an ambulance.
As officers tried to detain Rustad and remove him from the Walmart, he allegedly began resisting arrest while attempting to push officers away from him.
He continued to resist arrest, according to the probable cause statement, and after being handcuffed he had a medical episode. He began to have a seizure in the Walmart, at which point he was transported to Utah Valley Hospital.
At the hospital, Rustad was allegedly found to be in possession of a white powdery substance that was reportedly tested and confirmed to be methamphetamine.
After being cleared by doctors at the hospital, Rustad was transported to the Utah County Jail. On the way to the jail, Rustad reportedly began hitting his head against the bars and appeared to have another seizure, according to the probable cause statement.
Several hours later, Rustad reportedly stated that the seizures were fake and that he wanted more medical attention.
Rustad was then transported to the Utah County Jail and booked on charges of commercial obstruction, criminal trespassing, possession or use of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, giving false personal identity to a peace officer, and emergency reporting abuse.
He is actively being held at the Utah County Jail on $4,135 bail.