Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
Springville resident Matt Lehnhardt was at the Utah State Fair in 2019 when he met a homeless man named Lonnie, who he quickly became friends with.
As he got to know him, Matt learned that his new friend was sleeping on the cold ground every night and developing medical issues from countless winter nights spent outside. He learned that Lonnie didn’t feel safe at sleeping at shelters.
Matt, who is a welder and craftsman, spent the next year designing and building a wooden box on wheels that would serve as a place for Lonnie to sleep and keep his belongings.
In December 2020, after an unsuccessful first go at making the cart, Matt ended up with the final product: a 4-foot-long cart on wheels that expands out to 7 feet to serve as a bed, lined with insulation and installed with a solar light.
Matt utilized whatever he could to build the cart, including a window from an old camper and the wheels from a used wheelchair from a thrift store.
The cart locks from the inside and is equipped with a cable, so it can be locked up to a tree or light post.
“The whole thing is so ingenious and creative,” said Geri Lehnhardt, Matt’s wife, who painted and decorated the cart. “It all came together.”
Geri said she believed the cart, and others like it, can benefit Utah’s homeless community by providing a temporary housing option.
“The idea for this is to provide something warm, a place for him to have some ownership,” she said. “The hope is that with us meeting him where he is rather than pulling him out of his environment, maybe that ownership would get him to want to have even bigger ownership as he goes along.”
The Springville resident added, “We were thinking it’s a really good thing to just start where they’re at instead of taking them from where they are and moving them to something completely new that they don’t know.”
The couple delivered the cart to Lonnie in Salt Lake City in late December. When they visited him a week later, they found him resting inside with his belongings around him.
On Saturday, Matt worked on a second cart, this one larger, for another homeless man who lives in Salt Lake City. When finished, the foam-insulated wooden cart, which will stand about 6 feet tall, will be equipped with a bed, storage cubbies and a portable toilet.
While Matt and Geri see the carts as something that could potentially be implemented on a larger scale to help Utah’s homeless population, there are still questions about how cities and police departments will respond to the carts.
“We still have a lot of research to do to see if these are even viable,” Geri said.
If they are found to be viable, Matt and Geri believe they could be a productive tool in the fight against homelessness by providing Utah’s homeless with shelter and a sense of ownership.
“It’s hopefully a transitional thing where we meet them where they’re at and slowly take them out of that environment and put them in a good one,” Geri said.