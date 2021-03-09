Intermountain Healthcare's Utah Valley Hospital has been vaccinating people from the beginning, starting with caregivers back on Dec. 16, and then advancing to the general public more recently.
Vaccinations first went to employees, then spread to first responders in Utah County and now into the arms of eligible Utah County residents. Along this process Utah Valley Hospital has become more efficient and narrowed the processes, getting patients in and out of the building in under 30 minutes at times.
Maria Black, the nurse administrator and coordinator of the vaccine clinic at Utah Valley Hospital, gave praise to the large team at the hospital that makes the efforts possible.
She said it is not just about vaccinating people, but getting them out of the facility as fast as possible and with efficient service.
“We have a continuous improvement team and they help us monitor every one of the processes we have put in place to vaccinate, to determine if there is a backlog in any improvements that we should be making to our process," Black said. "We are constantly looking at the flow and determining if we have to make any change to the processes we have in place. I would like to say to you that we have had no hiccups and unfortunately I cannot tell you that, but from every hiccup, we have learned something and we have modified our process to ensure that the flow is as streamlined as possible.”
The hospital vaccinated 1,920 people on Monday in the 10 hours the clinic was open, with an average total time in the building being about 28 minutes. On Tuesday, the hospital had vaccinated 598 people from about 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with an average time of 24 minutes in the clinic.
This efficiency is achieved by patients getting an appointment online, filling out a survey with information, and then caregivers scanning a generated QR code to transition that information into the system.
Patients are then directed to vaccinators who administer the vaccine and while waiting for 15 minutes after the vaccine, patients are texted a link to schedule a second shot if needed.
“We try to make it as smooth as possible," Black said. "We put on a little music to make it fun for them but it really has been successful thanks to the number of caregivers who are a part of our team. There is so much work that has to go into place.”
The early start with the vaccination of caregivers allowed the hospital to hone in on the areas that needed changing, allowing the process to be as smooth as it is.
This includes the timeline for defrosting the vaccine, inserting the vaccines into syringes, and more.
“All of that was incredibly helpful for us to set up the community vaccine clinics,” Black said.
With caregivers vaccinating the general public, Black characterized it as a healing experience, allowing workers to go from treating patients with the disease to helping stop the spread of it in the community.
Caregivers show excitement when seeing people who are thrilled and thankful to be receiving the vaccine.
“That’s perhaps the best part of what we are doing," Black said. "We started helping with the health department vaccinating community members in Shopko. They reached out to us and asked if we could provide a few nurses to help support that effort initially and the number of individuals who would reach out to volunteer and help was really overwhelming.”
She added that caregivers would finish shifts and say it was the best thing they could have done. Not to escape the hospital, but to help vaccinate the community and lower the number of patients who could be impacted by COVID-19.
Caregivers have enjoyed interacting with community members, and are receiving thanks from many receiving the vaccine for the work being done.
On a full schedule for the clinic, Utah Valley Hospital is vaccinating about 190 people every hour with that number varying with the vaccines available and the hours of operation.
For more information on Intermountain Healthcare's COVID-19 vaccine availability, visit its website at intermountain.com/covidvaccine.