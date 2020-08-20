Junior Livestock Sale set for August 29

STERLING—With the Sanpete County Fair being canceled this year many of the familiar August events have followed. One of the few that will still take place is the Sanpete County Junior Livestock Sale.
The event will take place August 29 at the county fairgrounds. The traditional buyer’s breakfast will start at 8 a.m. with buyer registration from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. The sale will begin at 10 a.m.
The Sanpete County Commissioners, Sanpete County Fair Board and USU Extension have approved and support the Junior Livestock Show and Sale going forward. The kids have worked hard all spring and summer to prepare their animals for the show and sale and everyone feels it would be unfair for them to see their hard work go to waste.
“We will need to make a few modifications to our events but we are committed to making this experience as positive as possible for our members,” said Brandi Reber of the Junior Livestock Committee. “These kids as well as the farming industry as a whole have been hit hard by current situations but this may be a bright spot for them this year.”
“We will hold all of our shows as scheduled and will live stream our shows on Facebook for remote viewing.” As in years past, “dates have been secured with our packing companies to ensure the timely processing of the animals and we appreciate those businesses accommodating us with their hectic schedules.”
The committee is grateful for the support buyers in the past have shown the youth involved in the junior livestock program in Sanpete County. “It is very satisfying to see the growth that occurs in the young people who are involved in raising livestock. The lessons they learn will serve them well throughout their lives.”
According to Reber, members of the committee will continue the long-standing tradition of soliciting supporters for booster money this year. “In Sanpete County, this is an important element of providing a successful experience to the youth in the program.”
“That being said, we understand that due to the current state of our local economy, there may be some supporters that will not be able to contribute to our program this year.” The committee has made its members aware of that fact and wants to let supporters from previous years know that they completely understand.