Mark K. Anderson

1952 ~ 2020
MANTI — Mark Kay Anderson, 67, peacefully passed away in his home Feb. 3, 2020.
Mark was born June 13, 1952, to George M. and Afton K. Anderson. He was the sixth-of-seven children and grew up in Moroni.
He was a graduate of North Sanpete High School, Snow College and Utah State University. After serving in the New Zealand Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he married Margie Olson and together they had four children. Mark and Margie were later divorced.
Mark was a friend to all he came in contact with. His sense of humor and infectious smile touched many lives. He loved his family, his faith, photography, history and sports.....especially the Cubs!
Mark married Mary Anderson Dec. 26, 1999. They were fortunate to have much love and companionship for 20 wonderful years.
He taught seminary in Roosevelt, Manti and Gunnison, then moved on to work as a recruiter at Snow College. Later on, he served as a bishop in a student ward at the college. Many will always remember Mark as the voice of the Snow College Badgers for over 30 years.
Mark continued to work in Sanpete County in the title and real estate industry until his retirement in 2019. He was involved in civic, athletic and church service.
He served as Chairman of the Central Utah Sterling Scholars for many years, as well as the director of the Miss Sanpete Pageant. Mark loved being involved in his local community. He held positions on the Sanpete County Planning and Zoning Committee, Ephraim and Manti City councils and served as a Sanpete County Commissioner.
Mark had a great love for the gospel and his Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved serving those around him. He was a master teacher and served on the high council in the Manti, Utah Stake, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Mark is survived by his wife, Mary Anderson; children, Tiffany (Cory) Magleby; Katie (Ryan) Ericksen; McKay (Brooke) Anderson; and Amie (Jeff) Tukuafu; and bonus children, Kris (Conan) Robison; and Valorie (Joseph) Christensen; 21 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Kaye Hurst, Virginia Johnson, Marilyn Turnbow; and brothers, Paul, Niel and Jerry Anderson.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were held Feb. 7 in the Manti Stake Center.
Interment was in the Manti City Cemetery.
