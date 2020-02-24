It appears BYU’s big victory over Gonzaga on Saturday is bearing immediate fruit.
New Mexico Junior College’s Gideon George, a 6-foot-6 forward, has committed to play for the Cougars next season according to this tweet from JUCO Advocate:
I am so incredibly excited to announce that 2020 6'6 F Gideon George of NMJC has committed to BYU after his official visit last weekend. I won't stop smiling for days. This young man's story is incredible and the next chapter is about to begin! From Nigeria to Utah! pic.twitter.com/G7h9xuDY3s— JUCOadvocate (@JUCOadvocate) February 25, 2020
George is a sophomore at NMJC who is originally from Minna, Nigeria. The Thunderbirds are 21-8 this season after Frank Phillips College on Thursday.
George has played in s 23 games this season, starting 21 times. He is averaging 14.3 points (third on the team) and leads NMJC with eight rebounds per contest. George is shooting 51 percent from the field, 36 percent from the 3-point line and 71 percent from the foul line. Those numbers are even more impressive when you consider George averages about 21 minutes per game.
George was in attendance at the Marriott Center on Saturday to experience the amazing atmosphere and the upset of the No. 2 team in the country.
BYU will graduate seven seniors from this year’s team, which is 23-7 overall and 12-3 in West Coast Conference play. Former Timpview star Hunter Erickson will return from a church mission this spring and the Cougars have already signed former American Fork standout Spencer Johnson, who is playing at Salt Lake Community College. In addition, two Utah Valley University transfers – 6-10 forwards Wyatt Lowell and Richard Harward – will be eligible to play next season.