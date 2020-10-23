College basketball coaches stay true to their player rotations like they are guarding their first-born child.
BYU coach Mark Pope said he has the longest, most diverse and deepest roster he’s ever coached.
So how will he handle in-game rotations?
“If I was great coach, I’d play 17,” Pope said with a laugh. “We have 17 guys who could probably play. We would like to keep this rotation as big as we possibly can. What I’d like to do is stress our guys on the court so that 22-24 minutes is as much as they could handle. That would be the ideal situation.
“That’s what a great coach would do. I’m more of an average to below-average coach so we might be stuck with eight or nine. We’re shooting for a bigger rotation. There are a lot of advantages to being able to go deep into the bench. Hopefully we’re good enough as players and in the locker room and as a staff that we can get that done.”
One of the areas of depth is in the post, where juniors Kolby Lee, Richard Harward and Gavin Baxter — along with 7-foot-3 grad transfer Matt Haarms — all have experience and diverse talents.
“It’s awesome really, because every single day in practice we switch up teams,” Lee said. “There are days where it’s me and Gav. Then it’s me and Rich or me and Matt. Every combination is so deadly. I’m the guy with great touch. Rich is so physical. Matt is 7-3 and you can’t teach that, and then you have Gav who is a freak of an athlete. Having us four in the rotation in games, we sub and then you get another punch in the mouth.”
Lee said he thinks the strength in the middle will be key during West Coast Conference play.
“I’m excited to play Gonzaga this year because normally they have three or four bigs that are really good,” he said. “This year, I think ours are better. When we sub there is no let down. I’m not too worried about minutes. We’re all vets so we’re all going to play. We’re all good enough to rotate in and stay fresh, especially when we play good teams like Gonzaga, so it’s going to be fun.”
Another area of depth is the point guard spot, where senior Alex Barcello and grad transfer Brandon Averette will likely play together.
“I feel like as a team we are very dynamic with what we can do on offense and defense,” Averette said. “AB and I are two great playmakers. Our roster is full of bigs who can run the floor and rebound the ball. We are both guards who can shoot, pass and score. We can create a shot for ourselves or our teammates.
“We can both bring the ball up and play off the ball. We have a high IQ and on top of that, we are both great defenders. We’re both tough and like to get into guy’s heads. It’ll be really tough playing against both of us. (Opposing) point guards aren’t really going to have a rest because they’re going to see me or AB.”
Pope said he and his coaching staff challenged the team to not just work hard but to compete harder, echoing the recent comments by Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson.
“I thought it was genius,” Pope said. “It’s such a profound way of looking at the game and how we practice. We talked to the team about it. Over the past ten days the guys have gotten so hyper-competitive. In fact, after our second Monday practice, we met as a staff and I said, ‘Guys, we may need to pull them back because they guys are going to kill each other.’ They’ve been really salty in practice. They’ve been competitive and they are fighting for every advantage.”
The Cougars haven’t released their preseason schedule yet but are still about a month away from the first date where games can be played (Nov. 25).