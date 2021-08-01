Our second week with an all-new Genesis model this year, proved to be just as enchanting as the first did a few weeks ago when we were driving the company’s first foray into the SUV market. This time, however, we were able to drive the completely redesigned G80 sedan.
We had imagined that the new Genesis would turn out to be a very engaging sedan for the week as the parent company has done so well over the years with the Hyundai Sonata in the U.S. market. For the 2021 version of the G80, the designers went back to the drawing board after only five years on the market, coming up with an all-new platform for the sedan.
This new platform also included going with just a rear-wheel-drive set-up, something that was totally new for the Genesis luxury brand. This new design proved after a week to be very exciting and fun to drive, you just have to love a rear-wheel-drive sedan.
However, living in Utah, we know that bad weather will eventually darken our door and we will have to deal with slick roads and crazy driving conditions. There is an all-wheel-drive option that can be added, something that would put Mother Nature in her place for winter driving.
We really enjoyed the smaller 4-cylinder engine that our test ride came with, only a 2.5 liter, that made 300 horsepower with 311 ft.-lbs. of torque, with all that power delivered to the rear wheels. It would set us back in our seats every time we put the pedal to the metal if you will.
It was very impressive indeed and knowing that an even larger 3.5-liter powerplant was available with twin turbo power and 375 horses backing it up left us wanting to give that version a try, as we were so impressed with that smaller engine. After over 300 miles of driving, we came in right at 24.9 miles per gallon in petrol usage, right where the EPA has slotted the G80 to perform.
After a terribly busy 4th of July weekend that included having all the kids and grandkids over for a barbeque, we were able to make it out for a longer Sunday Drive down into Nephi as the sun was setting on Independence Day.
We found that when it came to luxury, nothing had been left out in the new G80. From its classic front grille — which worked perfectly with the small and tight all LED headlamps to produce an incredibly unique front look — to the rear sport coupe-designed space, the Genesis is sure to turn heads on anyone’s daily drive.
The only additional package to our test ride was the Advanced Package ($4,500) that came with all sorts of goodies, including 19-inch wheels with all-season tires, and a huge panoramic sunroof that when opened gave an almost convertible-like addition to the drive.
The G80 also features ventilated front seats, matte wood finishes throughout the cabin, power rear sunshade and manual side sunshades for the back seat occupants, a three-zone climate control and an extremely confident 21-speaker Lexicon audio system.
We must stop here and give pause to the Lexicon brand as they have been legendary in the professional audio business making the absolute best in gear to add special effects in a live sound environment such as reverb and delay. They have always set the standard for others to achieve, so we felt it fitting that Genesis would include them in a car audio environment and hopefully continue to set a standard others would try to achieve. That’s one of the goals of the Genesis brand.
We could not wait to get into the vehicle each day and partake of the rich sound environment that was included in the G80. This package would be on our list if looking at the luxury brand, as it seemed an exceedingly small price to pay for so many added features.
Luxury surrounded us inside the new Genesis, as we found out after a week of motoring around Utah County. The seats were Nappa leather-clad, of course, and both heated and cooled as we mentioned up front. There were even added heated seats for the rear occupants along with their own personal climate controls that were in the rear seating area.
A huge new 14.5-inch high-definition touch display takes up most of the center console and is used for navigation, radio and other infotainment needs. We loved that it was configurable and would split the screen using different information. The climate controls were located below this screen and were quite easy to use.
This system was run by a rotary controller that also had what we would call a scribble strip in the center of it where we could kind of write out the command or address that we wanted. This would have been our only complaint with the new Genesis as this was hard to learn and use, and sometimes we would reach for the rotary shift knob instead of the infotainment dial as they were similar in nature.
With more time, we would have gotten used to the different look and feel of each, and it would not have been an issue.
The Genesis was loaded with all the great safety features we like and proved its worth at least once. While we were backing in the grocery parking lot, it gently applied the brakes and stopped the sedan as another diver was hurrying to get past us before we got all the way backed out.
Adaptive cruise, stop-and-go braking, lane keep assist and warning all worked to perfection on our short trip to Nephi and back. It was such a great help when traveling on the long stretches of freeway to have the car do most of the thinking.
The new Genesis will prove to be a great competitor in the luxury sedan market as it comes loaded with luxury and technology that goes above and beyond.
Base price: $50,850
Destination charge: $1,045
Price as driven: $56,995