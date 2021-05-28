THUMBS UP: To all the Utah Valley athletes competing in state baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys lacrosse and girls lacrosse state tournaments this week. It’s been a crazy time but there have been a lot of tremendous performances.
THUMBS UP: To the evolution of graduation ceremonies brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. For so long, graduation was basically the same thing year after year. The disruption of the pandemic helped high schools and school districts look outside the box which has provided more creative and memorable experiences for grads.
THUMBS DOWN: To Rudy Gobert’s flopping skills. If you’re going to flop, at least know how to act, Gobert. I think he may need to watch some tape from James Harden and LeBron James before he tries to flop again.
THUMBS UP: To all the high school graduates throughout Utah County who made it through a tumultuous and chaotic school year that was defined by constantly changing COVID-19 guidelines and hybrid models of learning. Throughout 2020, students were caught in the middle of educators, lawmakers and screaming parents all trying to figure out how to navigate the pandemic. These students deserve a lot of credit for that.
THUMBS UP: To Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for his highlight-reel rejection of Memphis’ Ja Morant’s attempt to posterize him with a high-flying jam in Wednesday’s Game 2 of their playoff series. The manos-a-mano facial ended up being the No. 1 play on ESPN’s Top 10. If you saw the highlight, you know why. Bang!
THUMBS DOWN: To the Utahns that are crying about the government’s control over things like health guidelines and more. The problem is, some of those same people are the ones currently wanting to ban masks in schools, silence critical race theory, and bring more governmental control into public schools. It may be one of the most hypocritical things I’ve ever seen. Not saying that I agree or disagree with any of those choices listed, but at least be consistent. If you want the government to be more hands-off, then show that in all that you believe in.
THUMBS UP: Shoutout to Utah County information systems and marriage license employees for their efforts to help couples get married online during the pandemic. The county received an award this week from the National Association of Counties for offering marriage licenses online and hosting web conference weddings, which the NAC noted “allowed residents to safely receive marriage licenses ... in the midst of the global pandemic.” These employees deserve recognition for their work to keep local government innovative and for making it easier for residents to receive services.
THUMBS UP: To Orem City for developing a scholarship program for women employees to further their education. The Women in Leadership scholarship is a highlight from Orem that other municipalities could take a lesson from. We applaud the eight women that received the first scholarships Tuesday from the city. We wish them all the best as they pursue their education.
THUMBS DOWN: From the Things You Would Think Would Not Need to Be Said Department, item No. 432: Just because you bought a ticket to a sporting event, it does not entitle you to dump popcorn on or spit on opposing players — as happened in two separate NBA playoff games Wednesday night. While these incidents happened in Philadelphia and New York City, let’s not act too smug locally as we’ve all likely witnessed boorish fan behavior as well. Stay classy, NBA fans. This isn’t a European soccer match.
THUMBS UP: To Provo City for joining other cities in opening an Ultimate Playground Center for those children with physical disabilities. The center will allow children to play in a safe environment and on equipment that even allows for wheelchairs. The new play area is located at North Park at 500 West and 500 North.
THUMBS UP: To personal gardening. Somehow no fruit or vegetable you buy in a store tastes quite as good as something you’ve nurtured and grown in your own garden. You might say this is a green thumb’s up.
THUMBS UP: To random song lyrics. It’s a nice day for a white wedding. It’s a nice day to start again.