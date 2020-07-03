1941 — 2020
Marvin E. Wiggins returned home to his Heavenly Father on June 28, 2020. After years of courageously facing challenges with his health, he peacefully passed away at his home in Orem, Utah.
Marvin was born in Ogden, Utah in 1941. He was the youngest of four sons born to Eugene and Delores Wiggins. He was born with a heart defect that was diagnosed and corrected with surgery in 1959. This was one of the first open-heart surgeries in Utah. He graduated from Ogden High School and Weber State College. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marvin served a mission for the Church in the Southern States Mission where he served as a supervising elder and the mission secretary. He loved his mission and was blessed to teach many people who accepted the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Marvin graduated from Brigham Young University and then received a Masters Degree in Library and Information Sciences from Rutgers University in 1967. At that time he took a position as a General Reference Librarian at BYU. This was the beginning of a wonderful 40-year career helping students and faculty accomplish their research goals. He loved his work!
Marvin married his first wife, Helen Annette Christensen, in 1967. They were blessed with four sons, Nathan (Julie) Wiggins, Michael Wiggins, Evan (Patti) Wiggins, and Allan (Elisha) Wiggins. They also adopted three children from Costa Rica, Ana Katia, Isaac Jepson, and Andrea Wiggins, and a daughter from Chile, Beth Wiggins. They divorced in 1992.
Marvin married Nannette Neubert Hodges on April 13, 1993, in the Manti Temple. They were sealed in the Provo Temple on July 2, 1993. Marvin became the stepfather to Amanda (William) Guidry, Jennifer (John) Stemmons, James (Diana) Hodges, Kendra (Nathan) Wright, and Andrew (Dasha) Hodges. Marvin’s life has been enriched by the addition of many grandchildren.
Marvin was employed at the Harold B. Lee Library of Brigham Young University for 40 years beginning February 1, 1967. He was the Coordinator of Bibliographic Instruction much of this time. Marvin developed instructional programs to teach library usage to 5500 freshman and sophomore students each year. This led to 40 publications and national presentations on library use instruction. He was the General Reference Department Chair for 16 years and Social Science Department Chair for 17 years and a Behavioral Sciences librarian for 22 years. Starting in 1985 he held the rank of Senior Librarian. He served on BYU regional and national library committees. His greatest delight and honor as a librarian was to personally assist students and faculty in their research projects. Marvin retired from BYU in February of 2007.
Marvin’s community service includes six years as chair of the Provo City Rock Canyon Neighborhood, member and chair of the Provo City Library Board, and member and chair of the Friends of Provo City Library. He also served two years as chair of his Orem City Cherry Hill Neighborhood.
As a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Marvin had many opportunities to serve in the Church throughout his life. His organizational skills, sense of duty and his dedication to his callings were a blessing to all he served. He was often an organist for his priesthood quorums, the president of the Provo Temple Grounds Tour Guide Program for ten years, membership clerk, ward clerk and executive secretary for 6 different bishops, stake high councilor, and high priest group leader. He and his wife Nannette served for many years as Welfare Service missionaries for the Church. They served 7 ½ years as Addiction Recovery Program missionaries and then 5 years as site leaders over the BYU Pathway Worldwide program in Orem, Utah.
In June of 2006 Marvin suffered a cardiac arrest while in Chicago traveling to his stepson James’ MBA graduation. He was revived with the medical help of his children and recovered sufficiently to return to work for several months before he retired and then was blessed with the energy to begin years of Church Service Missionary work. His health seriously began to deteriorate in 2018.
Marvin’s life has touched the lives of many for good. He will be greatly missed. As a family we would like to thank all those who have loved and supported him during his life. We are especially grateful for the excellent care he received from his doctors and from Aspen Ridge Rehab, Home Health, and Hospice.
Marvin is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Keith E. (MauRene) Wiggins, and Lorin D. (LouJean) Wiggins. He is survived by his wife Nannette Neubert Wiggins, his brother David G. (Ilene) Wiggins, and all of his children and grandchildren.
In celebration of his life a public viewing will be held Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 6:00-7:30 pm at the Sundberg-Olpin Funeral Home. Social distancing and masks are advised. A graveside celebration and interment will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00 am for immediate and extended family members at the Ogden City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.