Question: Why are some of my cucumbers bitter?
Answer: The bitter taste in cucumbers comes from cucurbitacins, natural compounds that cucumber plants produce in their roots, stems and leaves to discourage insects and other animals from taking a bite. There are lots of theories about why these bitter compounds sometimes make their way into cucumbers but there are no definite answers. Here is what most plant scientists/vegetable specialists agree on:
Bitterness in cucumbers is related to a combination of variety and environmental stressors. There are some varieties that are just more prone to bitterness than others. You may need to try a few different varieties to find one that does well for you. High temperatures and overly cool growing conditions are both stressful for cucumber plants. Frequent swings between wet and dry soils also stress cucumber plants. Chronic overwatering and chronic drought stress also are suspected causes.
Cucumbers that are left on the vine for too long are more likely to be bitter. More of the bitter compounds can accumulate when cucumbers are left on the vine past their ideal size.
Bitterness in cucumbers is usually concentrated at the stem end and under the skin. This means that you can usually cut off an inch or two of the stem end, peel a slicing or salad cucumber and get rid of the bitterness. Sometimes you may need to peel deeply.
So what should you do, since there are so many conflicting ideas from people who should have the answers? Here are some suggestions:
1 — Keep a good garden journal. Record the varieties you use and how they did. Make note of when you planted and what the general weather conditions are during the garden season. Also keep a garden map so that you know where you planted things each year. That will help you find the best variety, location, timing, etc. for your garden and gardening style.
2 — If you have consistently had bitter cucumbers from the same variety for a couple of years, it probably isn’t the right variety for your garden and your gardening style. Try some of the newer hybrids that are described as sweeter. Look for varieties that are described as more heat tolerant, too.
3 — Be consistent with your watering. If you don’t have an automatic watering system and you know you’ll be away on a day when you would normally water, ask someone to come and do it, or purchase small battery-operated timer and hook it to your garden hose. Deep soaking, with some time for air to move back into the soil between waterings, is the best method.
4 — Pick your cucumbers whenever they seem ready, even if you have more that you can use. Give them away, refrigerate them or toss them into the compost pile if you end up with too many in your fridge, but don’t leave them on the vine.
5 — Take a taste of a cucumber near the stem and blossom ends before serving. Trim and peel, if needed, so that the cucumber isn’t wasted. Occasionally there will be a cucumber that is bitter all the way through, and you can take it to your compost pile.
Sometimes, making one change in your garden solves a problem, but with bitter cucumbers it is more common to need a combination of changes.
Question: What should I do about these rubbing branches on my small trees?
Answer: Rubbing branches are a common problem, but easily solved if you take care of the branches as soon as you notice. If the problem is ignored, the branches will rub away the bark on each other. The damage can weaken the branches or provide entry points for pests and diseases.
Sometimes it’s easy to decide which branch needs to be removed. Your photo is a good example of this. The branch to remove is the smaller, more mobile branch. Sometimes one rubbing branch clearly has additional damage or seems to be diseased. That’s the branch that needs to come off.
When rubbing branches are sturdy and equal in size it takes a little more thought before you can make the right cut. Take a critical look at both branches.
Are they both growing in a good direction, and adding the same aesthetic value to the tree? Remove the branch that’s easiest to work on.
Is one trying to cross into the canopy of the tree? In that case, remove the wayward branch.
Does one branch seem to be heading more toward a sidewalk, driveway or structure? Take that one off.
Once you’ve corrected the problem, don’t put any paint, wax, tar or “sealing compound” on the pruning cuts or wounds. Your tree or shrub will take care of the wounds on its own.
Correcting problems with your trees is always easier when the problems are small. Make it a habit to examine your trees every spring, take care of any problems you see, and you’ll avoid bigger problems in the future.