After the tumultuous year that was 2020, the U.S. economy is quickly recovering, growing at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in Q1 of 2021. Is it business as usual, then?
Not quite. Here are four things to keep in mind about the economy as you make personal finance decisions during the second half of 2021:
Utah is a good place
The U.S. economy is only as good as its states’ economies, and Utah’s economy is leading the way. According to recent findings from WalletHub, Utah had the No. 1 overall state economy in the country in 2020. Here are the key indicators in which Utah ranked highly:
Largest change in GDP in 2020 vs. 2019: Utah was No. 1, followed by Washington and Arizona.
Lowest unemployment rate: Utah tied with South Dakota and Vermont.
Median annual household income: Utah was third behind Virginia and Minnesota.
Startup activity: Utah was second behind Nevada and ahead of Florida.
Utah’s economy was also ranked first by US News & World Report. US News also ranked states based on infrastructure, crime and corrections, fiscal stability, and education into account. Utah ranked in the top 10 for all of these categories.
As Governor Spencer Cox said in a press release, “These rankings confirm what Utahns have known for years: Utah is the best state in the nation for economic opportunity, for education and for quality of life. I’m extremely proud of this recognition and look forward to an even more prosperous 2021 for all Utahns.”
Whether you’re a lifelong Utahn or a more recent resident of our desert state, Utah is the place to be.
Now is the time to prepare for emergencies
According to the US MONITOR, economic anxiety is the lowest it has been in years. But as we breathe a collective sigh of relief, it’s important to remember that global – or personal – disasters are rarely predictable. In other words, enjoy yourself, but don’t get too comfortable.
Times of relative financial stability are a great opportunity to work on financial goals that will make potential emergencies easier to weather. Here are some goals you might consider working on:
Building up your emergency fund to have three- to six-months’ worth of living expenses.
Paying down your debts, starting with those with the highest interest.
Finding places to cut down on expenses (e.g., subscriptions you don’t really need, paid apps you don’t use and eating out expenses).
Inflation could be on the horizon
As the economy surges, inflation often does, too. With economists warning that it could take a year for wages to catch up with inflation, what should you do to protect yourself from the fallout?
One classic strategy is to invest in businesses that will naturally be able to increase their prices during inflationary periods. Think real estate companies that sell consumer staples like grains. It’s also a good idea to invest in yourself taking classes or earning certifications for in-demand skills. These are shorter-term solutions to help you survive or recover from a possible impending inflationary period.
Interest rates are low, but prices are rising
No one needs to be told that Utah’s housing market is hot. In April 2021, the average number of days homes spent on the market was five, and the average price was $430,000. Some buyers are offering way over the asking price in their initial bids — by as much as $100,000. You likely know someone searching and searching for a house or someone who keeps making bids and then getting outbid by cash offers.
As a homebuyer in this market, it’s tempting to just throw in the towel. After all, low interest rates are appealing, but the house-hunting process just doesn’t seem worth it. Keep this in mind, though: Prices are rising. By this time next year, you will more than likely need to pay a lot more for an equivalent home. And these historic-low interest rates won’t stay this low.
So weigh the pros and cons for you and your family. Perhaps the right move at this stage in your life is to persevere until you find your forever home and you happen to have the best offer. Or maybe you only wanted to live in the area for a couple of years anyway, so renting will simply be the best option. Visit https://www.nerdwallet.com/mortgages/rent-vs-buy-calculator for a calculator that can also help you make the decision between renting and buying.
The economy is a living thing, so it’s important to keep an eye on it as you make financial decisions. Utah’s current financial climate provides a great environment for you to build your savings, prepare for inflation and potentially even buy a house. “Start with what is necessary,” said Francis of Assisi, “and see where it goes from there.”