Twenty-nine percent of startups that failed did so because they ran out of cash, according to an analysis by CB Insights.
Knowing this, there’s a temptation to hold off on your plans until you raise enough venture capital (and then some) to keep you afloat while you build a customer base.
But if you’ve got a great idea, a market that’s ready for it and just enough seed money saved, I encourage you to just go for it — bootstrapping-style. As founder of GuideCX, I’ve learned that bootstrapping helps you build a strong network, increase investor confidence and get loyal customers.
Here’s how this funding method got my seed of an idea to grow faster and stronger than it would have otherwise:
A strong network
I firmly believe that the success of any startup is in direct correlation to how supportive your network is.
Before I started GuideCX, I worked at an amazing company, DealerSocket, for 14 years. I worked in a variety of roles, from implementation to training to VP of sales. Working side by side with so many great people helped me develop strong, genuine relationships. When I went to tell my boss that I was leaving, he said, “This is the right move for you.” I had support even before I started.
Founding has been a wonderful experience in large part because here, too, I’ve been surrounded by a lot of great people. While starting a business is always a huge challenge, there’s something about bootstrapping that really brings your team together. As my team and I were in the trenches every day together, we were able to make wise decisions because we had to! It was relatively easy to be disciplined with the limited funds coming out of my family’s pocket.
I would have started GuideCX earlier if I had known how fun it would be! It’s been really rewarding to build an organization of people I love and trust.
Confidence all around
One of the reasons I bootstrapped was that I wanted to be sure I wasn’t going to lose anyone’s money. So, backed by my own money and three team members, we worked nonstop to get GuideCX off the ground, and we stretched every cent. We took calculated but bold risks because it was our own dime on the line.
How did we know it was time to get investors? Two things:
Our customers invited their customers to sign up, and they did.
Our annualized net revenue retention spiked above 130%.
With our foundation of hard work and fiduciary responsibility, we got some great investors and raised $10 million in Series A funding. Our investors are confident that my team and I are going to make their money grow. And their confidence helps our productivity exponentially. We can focus on work without worrying about them questioning our every move. It’s a great position to be in as an entrepreneur.
Customers right from the get-go
I once went to a networking event for startups: Instead of supporting me, some people began writing me off for bootstrapping. But when I asked how many customers they had, the answer was often “None.” Some people there had raised as much as $6 million, but were still pre-revenue.
This is one major advantage of bootstrapping as opposed to funding through venture capital: Since you don’t have a large repository of cash, you’re motivated to get customers quickly, even if you can only offer them a product you might be a little embarrassed by.
But that’s actually a positive thing. ”The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries taught me that if you’re not embarrassed by your MVP (minimum viable product), you’ve launched too late. Just build what people will use and iterate based on their feedback. No bells and whistles; just what they want, not what you think they want.
Getting customers paying early on helped us refine our MVP and create the most impactful version of our product.
Don’t wait to turn your business idea into a reality. By bootstrapping, you can get started faster and gain a strong network, increase investor confidence and get loyal customers.