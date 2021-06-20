It’s a scenario we’re all familiar with. You’ve taken advantage of some great deals on bulk foods or went to town on the case lot sale, but didn’t end up finishing most of the stuff you bought. Now, you don’t know what to do with a pantry full of expired food.
It’s hard to stomach throwing all that good food in the garbage, but you’re just not going to get through it all. Luckily, you have more options besides eating way too much pasta or throwing it all away. Your local food bank will happily take some expired food, and your donation will go to families who are in desperate need of some help.
Here’s what you should know about donating expired food:
Is expired food safe?
Just because food has gone past its expiration date doesn’t mean it isn’t edible. In fact, many foods are safe to eat well past their labeled date. The date you find on food is not intended to inform you of when the food is no longer safe, but rather how long it should have the best quality. Some canned food may be good for up to five years, and rice and pasta can be used for several years as well. Canned foods have been preserved with a process that kills bacteria and microorganisms. Although these foods are good for a long time, watch out for damaged, rusting or bulging cans. These could be contaminated and should be thrown away.
Proper storage extends shelf life
Manufacturing processes help keep food sterile and safe to eat for years. The way you store your food makes a difference in the shelf life as well. As you are considering whether to donate or throw away your excess food, don’t just go by the date. If the food has been stored correctly, it will be safe and usable beyond the date on the box or can.
How to find your local food bank
Now that you’ve sorted your excess food, take it to your local food bank to help families in need. Families everywhere need a helping hand, and it’s heartwarming to know that the food you couldn’t use will keep the people in your community from going hungry. Food banks are located throughout Utah County, including a new pantry in Springville operated by the Kiwanis Club. Brent Haymond, project director for the Kiwanis Club, said the food bank has been a tremendous benefit for the entire community.
“It’s been a blessing to reach people and offer the support they need to eat and find valuable resources,” Haymond said.
If you’re not sure whether your expired food is still good, don’t worry. It will be screened to ensure it is safe and nutritious before it hits the shelves at the food bank. Tom Hogan, associate director at Community Action Services and Food Bank, says the food bank will accept all donated food and sort through it. Canned goods are some of the safest foods available, he said, and the food bank will accept food within five years of its best buy label.
“We appreciate everyone’s effort to reduce food insecurity within our community,” Hogan said. “If your heart says donate it, do it. We will make sure it’s a safe product to pass along.”
Even if you decide you don’t like that canned soup flavor as much as you expected, or you can’t feed your family all that mac and cheese, these foods still have a purpose. Consider donating the surplus to your food bank, even if it has expired.