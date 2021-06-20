This summer feels a little different than most.
As we start emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic that has altered our lives over the past year, the return of community events and gatherings is a welcome relief. But some things haven’t changed, and one of the most important of those constants is the need for caring adults to support children as they learn and grow.
Recently, I’ve been pondering the impact that caring adults have in the lives of children. I’ve realized more and more how crucial it is that we unite together to support every child in our community. And we need to do it every day.
What does supporting every child, every day, look like? How can we, as caring adults, make sure that we are doing things that will help children thrive now and in the future?
None of us knows what lies ahead for our community or our children, but research has shown that there are simple, easy, daily things we can do to help prepare our kids to meet whatever comes next. Some of the most important of those things involve supporting our children’s emotional and educational development.
Fortunately, many of the things we can do to support our children’s literacy also support their emotional development. Over the past few years, as we have introduced and expanded the EveryDay Learners and the EveryDay Strong initiatives, we’ve seen how strongly they reinforce each other. Together, the principles of EveryDay Learners and EveryDay Strong provide a solid foundation for children to thrive.
One of the simplest things a parent or sibling or friend can do to support a child’s emotional health as well as their literacy is to take time to read together every day. Reading together doesn’t just help kids learn to identify sounds and letters; it also helps strengthen their relationships with the caring adults in their lives. And those relationships are key for a child’s success.
“Sometimes we think of mental health and reading in terms of teaching, or with a clinical mindset,” explains Michaelann Gardner, EveryDay Strong director. “But before you get to the teaching-skills level, you have to start with the relationship level.”
Stephanie Anderson, EveryDay Learners director, agrees.
“Research has shown that that if children don’t feel safe at home or school, or with their peers, they are at a disadvantage as they try to do well in school. When I look at EveryDay Learners and EveryDay Strong, their goals are the same. Connections with others and feeling safe are very important for both types of development.”
The impact of those types of connections can be seen at South Franklin Community Center’s Summer Learning Program. This summer, the program will start its seventh year. Half of the participants in this summer’s session have been part of the program since it began, and staff members and volunteers have seen significant benefits in the lives of these children.
“Last year, during the pandemic, we were very concerned about summer learning loss for all the children in our community. But when we did pre-testing for the kids in the Summer Learning Program, most of them were right where they should be in their reading scores,” Anderson says. “These were the kids who had been coming to the program every year and whose parents were invested in their education. We have also had amazing teachers and supportive community members who helped build those connections over the years.”
By taking some time every day to do something as simple as reading with a child doesn’t just equip him or her with literacy tools. It also builds connections between the reader and the listener. Those connections provide support that will help the child grow and thrive and overcome adversity.
This is true not just in our homes, but also in our community as a whole.
“I’ve seen a lot of families come to South Franklin Community Center who feel uncertain at first. The more they feel connected, the more skills they gain and the more confident they become. Many people who were unsure at first have become leaders at the community center. They have become advocates for our programs, they have started reaching out to their neighbors, and they’ve become strong volunteers,” Anderson explains. “When you are confident, you are more eager to share your life experiences and help others.”
Starting today, we can all help every child gain that confidence at school and in life by providing daily support. As Gardner says, “The same thing that helps kids thrive academically will help them thrive emotionally: a strong relationship with you as a caring adult.”
So this summer, as we start gathering together again, please take some time to get to know the children in your life. Take some time to talk, to listen, and to read together. By uniting as a community of caring, we can pave the way for all our children to live happy, healthy and full lives. Your impact can be immeasurable.
