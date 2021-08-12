Property taxes are going up in the Nebo and Alpine school districts after a pair of votes this week by school boards representing each educational entity.
The Nebo board of education voted Wednesday night to increase taxes 2.69% on the suggestions of Michael Harrison, business administrator for the district.
Ten people came to the meeting, with only four speaking against increasing the rate and no one speaking for increasing the voted leeway rate.
Harrison pointed out at the beginning of the meeting how property tax rates are calculated for each home in the county. The county assessor assigns a value to the home and then each home gets a 45% reduction in that value, and the tax is calculated on that value.
Harrison said that the reason for needing to increase this voted leeway was "because of the new schools that have been built and now need to be funded in the long-term plan."
Resident Albert Harmer from Springville stood to speak against the increase in taxes, indicating that it was very hard to find the information about the increase on the Nebo website. “Every year, you come up with a proposed tax — did it last year, and this year you are doing it again. You should not even talk about raising taxes until you have done a better job letting people know about it.”
Dick Summerhays of Santaquin stood to speak against the tax increase and pointed out that last year there was a large increase and again this year there will be another increase from Nebo School District that, according to him, equated to a 13% increase in tax for him in Santaquin.
“Nebo should follow the lead of Utah County Commission and lower taxes from 2020," he said. "Instead, they are doubling down and asking for another 10.09%. The Nebo School District is in good financial position, yet the property tax increases continue.”
“Let’s be honest, this meeting is nothing more than a formality," Summerhays added. "You have already made up your minds as to what you are going to do. There is no protection to taxpayers as to what can be done.”
To a certain extent, this seemed to be the case, as the Board of Education takes care of any discussion of all agenda items at their work session meeting in the afternoon of the same day as their general board meeting.
The Daily Herald was told by Public Information Officer Lana Hiskey that the board had discussed the tax increase fully at that time. Even though all the advertising for the truth-in-taxation meeting indicated it would be held in the evening. The 6 p.m. meeting allowed only for public comment, with only one clarification afterward given by Harrison indicating that the required advertising had been placed and run in the Daily Herald.
There was not discussion of the intended tax increase by the Nebo School District Board of Education following the public comments that were made. At that time, board member Rick Ainge motioned to approve the truth in taxation increase for Nebo School District, seconded by John Tylor, with all members of the board voting in favor of a tax increase for all Southern Utah County homes and businesses.
Alpine School District
Members of the Alpine school board voted unanimously to approve a tax rate of 0.6904% to go to capital expenses for the coming year. The rate is a slight increase on the 2021 rate, but still representative of a sharp decline over the last decade with a 2013 rate of 0.8828%, according to the 2022 Budget Book.
“I live in a high-growth area, I see what my teachers and my principals are battling every day from transportation to class sizes. And while I detest property taxes, the reality is ... we need more classrooms for our students, we need more schools,” board member Julie King said in the hearing. “This is the mechanism that we have as a school board.”
Several residents speaking in the public comment section of the meeting took issue with an increase in the tax rate. They raised issues with everything from the size of schools being built to the salary of the Alpine School District superintendent.
Windi Hicken, an educator in Provo City School District whose husband works in ASD, where they also live, used her time to discuss the district’s use of taxes in teacher salaries.
“Whenever there are income tax raises, which I’ve seen happen multiple times throughout my career, it doesn’t make it — most of the time — to the teachers,” Hicken said. “In recent years, you have given more raises to teachers than have been seen in a long time, so I do really appreciate that. With that being said, as someone who lives off of a teacher salary, pays property taxes and lives in Alpine city School District, there are a lot of struggles that we have financially.”
She added that she has learned to budget and spend money in specific ways, questioning whether the same can be said for the school districts. “They put the burden of not being frugal in financial decisions on to the taxpayers,” Hicken said.
The truth-in-taxation plan was presented by Alpine School District Business Administrator Rob Smith, who added that state resources in capital have dropped from $9 million to $700,000. The district is dealing with a handful of issues coalescing into one regarding construction.
First, the increase in property costs — Smith estimates that properties they’re looking at now cost around $300,000 while comparable ones were purchased a few years ago for about a third of the price. The properties already owned also come with their own challenges. Smith pointed to a new middle school in Lehi and a property in south Saratoga Springs that both come with concrete retention issues. Nationwide increases in labor costs and supply chain issues have also had an effect on projects.
King also made a point, when speaking for the board, to remind the public that property tax relief programs are available for those who qualify. Residents can apply under the “abatements” section on http://utahcounty.gov.