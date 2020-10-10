As I see it, we have a choice to make, and the sooner we realize what is at stake in that choice the better.
We need to decide how we are going to respond to our challenges. But first, let’s take a look back to better understand our situation.
It seems as though, about seven months ago, we were striding along and were suddenly blindsided. Not just once but several times, and the attacks kept coming at us.
This year has been well marked with disappointment, heartache and fear. So much so that it is easy to view 2020 as a cursed year, and we just need to get through it.
Consider how many milestones were easy to focus on. Some of these may have been “two more weeks,” “when the weather warms,” “when financial relief comes,” “when there is a vaccine,” “once the election is over,” “next year.”
I am not saying we have been set up. I am saying we may have set ourselves up, and as long as we do so, we are stalling our progression.
I have had severe setbacks in my life. Though those were real tragedies, I now realize that I compounded the problem — or at least prolonged and magnified my own suffering — by my inability to accept my new harsh reality.
I wasted a lot of time and energy kicking against the despised changes in my life. It wasn’t until I began to turn from the things I could not change and focus upon the things I could change that my life began to improve.
I don’t want to debate what normal looks like, new or old. I am suggesting that we can choose to long for what was and wait for it to return or we can quickly embrace our reality and put ourselves in a position to start winning again.
What that looks like will be different for each one of us. Whatever our current situation, I suspect we all can glean something from the experience of Admiral James Bond Stockdale. His story is told in the book, “Good to Great,” by Jim Collins.
“There is no worse mistake in public leadership than to hold out false hope soon to be swept away.” Winston S. Churchill
Admiral Jim Stockdale was the highest-ranking United States military officer in the “Hanoi Hilton” prisoner of war camp during the height of the Vietnam War. Tortured over twenty times during his eight-year imprisonment from 1965 to 1973, Stockdale lived out the war without any prisoner’s rights, no set releasee, and no certainty as to whether he would even survive to see his family again. He shouldered the burden of command, doing everything he could to create conditions that would increase the number of prisoners who would survive unbroken, while fighting an internal war against his captors and their attempts to use the prisoners for propaganda. At one point, he beat himself with a stool and cut himself with a razor, deliberately disfiguring himself so that he could not be put on videotape as an example of a “well-treated prisoner.” He exchanged secret intelligence information with his wife through their letters, knowing that discovery would mean more torture and perhaps death. He instituted rules that would help people to deal with torture (no one can resist torture indefinitely, so he created a step-wise system—after x minutes, you can say certain things—that gave the men milestones to survive toward).… Stockdale became the first three-star officer in the history of the navy to wear both aviator wings and the Congressional Medal of Honor.
In preparation (to meeting Stockdale) I read “In Love and War,” the book Stockdale and his wife had written in alternating chapters, chronicling their experiences during those eight years. As I moved through the book, I found myself getting depressed. It just seemed so bleak—the uncertainty of his fate, the brutality of his captors, and so forth. And then it dawned on me: “Here I am sitting in my warm and comfortable office, looking out over the beautiful Stanford campus on a beautiful Saturday afternoon. I am getting depressed reading this, and I know the end of the story! I know that he gets out, reunites with his family, becomes a national hero, and gets to spend the later years of his life studying philosophy on this same beautiful campus. If it feels depressing for me, how on earth did he deal with it when he was actually there and did not know the end of the story?”
“I never lost faith in the end of the story,” he said, when I asked him. “I never doubted not only that I would get out, but also that I would prevail in the end and turn the experience into the defining event in my life, which, in retrospect, I would not trade.” …
Finally… I asked, “Who didn’t make it out?”
“Oh, that’s easy,” he said. “The optimists.”
“The optimists? I don’t understand,” I said, now completely confused, given what he’d said a hundred meters earlier.
“The optimists, oh, they were the ones who said, ‘We’re going to be out by Christmas.’ And Christmas would come, and Christmas would go. Then they’d say, ‘We’re going to be out by Easter.’ And Easter would come, and Easter would go. And Then Thanksgiving, and then it would be Christmas again. And they died of a broken heart.”
Another long pause, and more walking. Then he turned to me and said, “This is a very important lesson. You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end—which you can never afford to lose—with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”
To this day, I carry a mental image of Stockdale admonishing the optimists: “We’re not getting out by Christmas; deal with it!”
What I have learned from Jim Stockdale’s experience is the importance of maintaining an unwavering faith while at the same time embracing the brutal facts. If we will do so, we may not only survive but learn to thrive in challenging environments.
If this causes us to dig deeper in evaluating our faith and the goals to which that faith guides while at the same time proving and reproving the facts before us and our ability to process them, then that is a good thing.
This is our defining moment.