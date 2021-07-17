It has been a very hot and extremely dry summer with very little rain.
This past year we experienced one of the worst wildland fire years. This summer is becoming one of the driest summers in recorded history. Without extremely significant changes in weather patterns, we are embarking on the possibility of having to discuss many changes in our current lives.
Due to extreme drought, Chief Campbell of the Saratoga Springs Fire Department reviewed the state firework code and spoke with the state Fire Marshal to determine what firework restrictions were available within the law.
To protect the community, it was decided to restrict aerial fireworks on roads within close proximity to wildlands and near undeveloped fields. The city posted firework safety tips on social media and in our monthly newsletter to assist our citizens in having an enjoyable, safe Independence Day. We wanted residents to enjoy their respective rights and freedoms celebrating such an amazing nation and its history in a safe, responsible manner.
We are pleased that our citizens took the restrictions seriously. This was a record year when it comes to firework safety over the Independence Day holiday.
We had minimal calls due to fireworks overall and, there were no grassland or wildfires started in or near our community due to fireworks.
We ask citizens to continue this pattern as we enter the days that they are allowed to light fireworks in celebration of Pioneer Day. Under state law, residents are allowed to light fireworks Thursday through July 25 until 11 p.m. with extended hours on the 24th of July until midnight.
To access firework safety tips and to see what restrictions are in effect go to: www.SaratogaSpringsCity.com/fireworks . We hope that our residents continue to enjoy summer events and time with family.