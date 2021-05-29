Our community has been challenged to come together and help each other in ways we would never have anticipated through the COVID-19 pandemic.
With much progress made in curbing the spread of the disease, I am heartened to see residents of American Fork finding ways to look out for each other and care about our overall well-being. That fostering of community spirit is a trait I love about living in American Fork.
2021 is presenting some new challenges to our area with the severe drought we are experiencing. While we live in a desert and will always be careful with water, we don’t know of any other time we were in an “exceptional drought” category before spring even began. This year Governor Spencer Cox has issued two State of Emergency Declarations of drought for our area.
Right now, American Fork Canyon water flow is less than 30% of historical averages and is expected to go down from there. That is the primary source for pressurized irrigation water for most northern Utah County cities.
When that is gone, cities must decide if they are going to use other resources like reservoirs or our aquifer. Currently cities use our underground aquifer for drinking water. Drawing from our aquifers for pressurized irrigation uses an essential resource, drinking water, to care for our non-essential resource, lawn care.
This spring, I joined with mayors from nearby Utah County cities to ask residents to wait to water until May 1st. That two-week postponement alone saved American Fork City over 160 million gallons of water. Thank you, residents, for your efforts to save water! It was a huge effort by not only residents, but also businesses and large water users like the school district and local churches. We even held off watering our city parks.
We can keep up the great community effort by continuing our conservative water usage without sacrificing our yards. If everyone cuts back the time they water by only 20%, American Fork City alone could save over ¾ of a billion gallons of water, a huge saving of our shared natural resource.
If your rotor heads are on for 35 minutes, reduce them to 28 minutes. Spray heads that are on for 20 minutes can run for only 16 minutes. These small adjustments can produce huge savings without sacrificing your yard. Other basic principles we can apply to save water and our yards are:
Adjust water clock times: Reduce or delay your watering times based on weather and temperature. You don’t need to water in May the same amount you water in August.
Spot water: Hand water spots that are dried out rather than running the whole system longer.
Adjust mower height: The hotter the temperature, the longer your grass should be. Longer grass helps provide shade for your lawn which reduces water evaporation.
I ask that we come together as a city and help conserve our water just as we came together during COVID. The community spirit we share can make a difference as we voluntarily cut back on water usage. We can do it together.