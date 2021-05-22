It takes people willing to sacrifice their time to create a place we all want to call home.
On May 7th, Utah Valley University celebrated its largest graduating class in history with a drive-in commencement ceremony. There was a special hooding ceremony to honor the people that had been giving back in big ways to their community.
I had the privilege to take part in celebrating honorary degrees given to Dr. Wendy Watson Nelson (keynote speaker receiver of an honorary degree (Humane Letters), the former governor of Utah, Gary R. Herbert, for (Public Service), and Melisa Nellesen (Humane Letters). Each of these people dedicated time, money and service to the uplifting of education for the betterment of our communities.
During this service, a large windstorm picked up, and the large digital screens, stage and technical equipment began coming undone by the intense and sudden storm. Nearby people moved cars to prevent damage, held down tents, and moved equipment. I reached out to the Vineyard community, and on short notice, Vineyard residents, staff and officials delivered sandbags to secure the large screens and stage instruments, and assisted in securing tents and protecting equipment until the storm passed.
With deft agility, the executive team at UVU moved their entire commencement production to an indoor online viewing performance, and did a marvelous job to support the people that dedicated their efforts to sharing their talents to honor those achieving a completion of their degrees during this trying year.
There are good people who recognize the need to give time and step outside themselves in these needed moments. At Utah Valley University, several professors and students have supported Vineyard over the last year in a variety of ways. Several professors have spent time with our community to help build programs, bolster support for our vision, and provide expertise in areas that have helped us develop innovative plans and programs.
Recently, Dr. Ashley Egan and her students worked with Vineyard on sustainability and water-wise processes for our community. Val Peterson (state Representative and VP of Finance and Administration at UVU), Steven Anderson (director of Community and Government Relations at UVU), UVU President Astrid Tuminez, and countless others have worked hand-in-hand with Vineyard on shared plans to create long-lasting opportunities that provide both the community of Vineyard, and the students of the university the ability to grow and make positive contributions to our communities.
On May 13, Vineyard City celebrated a milestone event … a groundbreaking for Vineyard’s FrontRunner Station, the first new FrontRunner station since 2012. It will be the first station to employ double-tracking, which sets the stage for the future of the FrontRunner, allowing for faster and more frequent service. It will open up Vineyard’s downtown, and create another connection to higher education with UVU’s Vineyard expansion.
As we gathered at the site for the groundbreaking, I was surrounded by a group of people who worked tirelessly to make the new station and double tracking possible — people who overcame challenges, used creative thinking, and ultimately came up with a solution that would benefit the region as a whole.
Thank you to Vineyard city representatives, residents, staff and landowners for the vision ... the support of our dedicated state legislators, our representatives at Mountainland Association of Governments (MAG), Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), and Utah Transit Authority (UTA) for moving forward with this project, as well as my fellow mayors from surrounding cities, and all those involved in making the vision of Vineyard’s FrontRunner station come to fruition. We look forward to opening the station in late 2021.
Many hands are creating change throughout the region! On May 15th, after decades of work, the East-West Connector (“Canal Boulevard”) opened. Mayor Rod Mann (Highland), former Mayor Jenney Rees (Cedar Hills), Mayor Denise Anderson (Cedar Hills), Mayor Brad Frost (American Fork), Senator Mike Kennedy, Representative Brady Brammer, former Senator Dan Hemmert, Auditor John Dougall, Rep. Kay Cristofferson, Andrew Jackson, Shawn Seager (MAG), UDOT, and many city council members and so many others worked together to bring this connection to allow community members to traverse between North County Boulevard and Alpine Highway, bringing people closer to employment, education and recreation.
More locally, citizens championed change in Vineyard by creating a small children’s library through volunteer service and donations that provided community access to in-person and online state reading resources. This Saturday (May 22) we will celebrate the fruits of those labors, and the many that supported our community through shared efforts. Thousands of dollars and book donations, hundreds of volunteer hours will welcome in our first library this week!
The library will be opened two days a week initially and will be staffed by dedicated volunteers and professionals. We thank all those who worked tirelessly to make the library opening possible and those who will work in the library to get books into the hands and hearts of children. We especially want to recognize members of the Vineyard Youth Council, who spent their Saturdays collecting books, putting barcodes on books and shelving books to make the opening of the library possible.
In conjunction with our annual Summer Celebration, Vineyard will be hosting Elected Women of Utah in an event called “Utah Women Run.” Women of all ages are invited to meet at Vineyard Grove Park on Saturday, June 5th from 10 a.m. to noon to lean into stories of currently elected officials and women leaders to learn about how to seek out leadership opportunities. Women in leadership roles from all over the state will be coming to Vineyard to talk about their experiences leading out, providing a platform for attendees to ask questions and network with executives and people in leadership positions. The event will include a panel of keynote speakers, a mentor moment to connect with influential women, and a takeaway of a professional headshot. Bring a blanket or chair to sit on!
The power of people is how we can get things done in our communities! I encourage you to stand up and show up for what you want to see happen! Just like the shared efforts of these people who have brought and continue to bring so much goodness and change into our communities and state, there is efficacy in voicing concerns and solutions to improve quality of life. Residents are the keepers of their communities, they are the people who lay down their own work to serve in representative capacities or rally causes to serve their neighbors. Each contribution matters, is valued and is needed. Thank you for taking moments, big and small to make a phone call, fill a sandbag, build a FrontRunner station, honor someone for their service, share ideas about parking, pick up a piece of trash, donate a book to a small volunteer library, or inspire other people to reach greater potential; your efforts are impactful.
Through coalition-building and working together, great things are accomplished in our communities, and we can make it a place we all want to live.