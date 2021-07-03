The wildfire season has arrived in Utah.
Already, more than 325 wildfires have been reported in the state, many of which are in central, southern and eastern Utah.
It is only a matter of time before more numerous reports of wildfires are seen here in Utah County. Given persistent drought conditions, water restrictions and an increased risk for wildfires, many are asking about our available firefighting resources and our plans for combating wildfires in the future.
Few are aware that Eagle Mountain City is the only public entity in Utah County that contracts with the United Fire Authority. This entity, which generally serves Salt Lake County, locates fire houses and other assets in Eagle Mountain to service our area. This is an enormous benefit to Eagle Mountain and its residents.
Not only is the Unified Fire Authority Utah’s largest fire agency — employing around 700 individuals — but the agency serves an estimated 430,000 Utah residents. That covers 15 municipalities and the unincorporated areas of Salt Lake County.
For Eagle Mountain, this is the gold standard for possible options our city can implement. UFA helps our rural corner of Utah County with fire suppression, advanced life support, first response and transport services; as well as rescue, hazardous materials, bomb response and fire investigations.
The United Fire Authority was able to respond to 31,000 emergency incidents in 2020. That sort of responsiveness and communication are ideal for Eagle Mountain.
While residents may pay slightly more for their firefighting and emergency response services, Eagle Mountain is providing top-of-the-line emergency response through the UFA for those dollars.
Several years ago, before I was serving as a member of the City Council, the board had to make a choice for how best to provide firefighting and emergency response services. Perhaps it would be less expensive for our city to employ its own firefighters, purchase its own engines, build firehouses, and enact policies and procedures to exclusively serve Eagle Mountain.
Luckily, we had a parallel example upon which to draw. Our law enforcement services were contracted through the Utah County Sheriff’s Office at the time.
To this day, Eagle Mountain receives an enormous benefit by working with that agency. The Sheriff’s Office stations deputies at Eagle Mountain City Hall, responds to incidents in our area and conducts traffic control where necessary.
Like our contract with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, contracting with the Unified Fire Authority was, and continues to be, the right choice.
If there is a major, fire-related incident, Eagle Mountain can receive backup from neighboring fire stations. These additional assets are not only a major benefit for business and residential fires, but they are especially useful during the summer months.
Just last year, Eagle Mountain battled several wildfires. Extinguishing the flames proved costly, but the resources UFA was able to use prevented serious evacuations from taking place.
Given current conditions, we anticipate substantial wildfire risks will continue. So much so that the Eagle Mountain City Council recently prohibited the use of fireworks within city limits around the July 4 and Pioneer Day holidays. In other words, if it burns, it is banned in Eagle Mountain.
This may not eliminate our chances for major wildfires, but it absolutely reduces those chances.
The steps Eagle Mountain City is taking are part of a more comprehensive vision for protecting our community from wildfire risk.
Since March, our city has been working to educate residents on the benefits of saving water.
More than 60% of Eagle Mountain’s water resources are put toward outdoor watering. That translates to more than 200 million gallons of water used every month just on lawn watering.
So far, our educational campaign has worked. The 12% year-over-year water savings per capita we have observed in May can be put toward extending our water resources. It can even be used to battle wildfires, if necessary.
All of these decisions, along with this summer’s weather conditions, really emphasize Eagle Mountain’s appreciation for the Unified Fire Authority.
We look forward to continuing our partnership with this agency and hope to keep creating innovative approaches to the issues facing Eagle Mountain.
Our city is doing everything in its power to make this summer safe for our residents and businesses. With the help of our partner agencies like the UFA, we are confident in our ability to continue doing this well into the future.