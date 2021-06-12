What a great time to be living in Pleasant Grove.
This year we are celebrating 100 years of Strawberry Days! This is just what our community needs as we emerge out of a worldwide pandemic. It gives us even more reason to get out again and celebrate with those we love.
We are honored to host the longest, continuously running city celebration in Utah. Many of us, including me, have deep roots here in Pleasant Grove and look forward to the longstanding traditions. Both Utah Valley Magazine and the Daily Herald recently named both the Strawberry Days celebration and the Strawberry Days Rodeo one of the best in the state.
Where else can you find a community come together and enjoy complimentary strawberries and cream followed by a concert in the park?
We always have an amazing turnout at the scrumptious Fireman’s Breakfast. Coming back after its inaugural event is Chalk the Lot. We were blown away by the talent of local artists as they change the landscape of the recreation center’s parking lot into a canvas of masterpieces.
New this year is a Strawberry Days birthday party held on Main Street. We are closing the street to vehicle traffic and allowing the party to flow throughout the stores, inviting food trucks and holding a concert – come down and join in this fun as we unite as friends and neighbors.
I have only mentioned a couple of the events in store. Be sure to check out strawberrydays.org for the myriad activities planned. There are activities for all ages.
I’m pretty sure the founders of this celebration would be proud to see how Strawberry Days has evolved and come to be the most enjoyable nine days of the year. We hope you’ll join us and possibly make it an annual tradition for your family.