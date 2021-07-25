Books have power.
At times, we may wonder why a particular book is important and available – maybe it’s about a topic that some find inappropriate or needless. But, what’s not very relevant to my life might just be very relevant to your life.
Yes, books have the power to enlighten us, educate us, help us through tough times and help us to understand those who are different from us.
Literature is commonly used to teach important lessons. Why? Through stories, people are able to have experiences without actually having the experiences. Stories are the next best thing to the real thing.
Topics that may be abstract to children or adults, such as hope and resiliency, can become concrete through stories. Readers are able to empathize with the characters, problem solve, predict outcomes and learn important life lessons through the use of books. Teachers know this and use books daily – both fiction and nonfiction – to teach important concepts.
Literature becomes a vehicle for important discussions that otherwise may not occur. Some of these discussion topics, such as suicidal thoughts, LGBTQ+, bullying and depression, may be uncomfortable for parents and bringing them up may seem unnatural and contrived. But, reading a story together is a perfect way to open up and let the discussions begin.
Consider the young adult/teen book “Speak” by Laurie Halse Anderson, a novel that is required reading in some high schools across the country. The story is about a teen girl who is raped by an acquaintance, a popular boy at school. Readers learn about the struggles that the victim lives through after the assault.
In interviews, the author has spoken about something that may be surprising to many of us. In the years since the book was published in 1999, she has met with and spoken to students at high schools often. She has repeatedly been questioned by teen boys about the main character in the book: “Why was she so upset about what happened to her? Why was it so traumatic? Didn’t she like the attention from the popular guy?”
Those teen boys who wondered what the big deal was about being raped had, hopefully, been taught by their parents that rape is wrong. They undoubtedly knew that rape is illegal. But, until they read the book, they didn’t understand the impact that rape has on victims. They were literally puzzled by it. They didn’t know why it was so wrong.
Are books powerful? Yep.
“Speak” has not only provided understanding to teens who didn’t think that rape was that big of a deal, it has also undoubtedly helped many young rape victims, as they read about the trials and healing that occur in the book, as they traverse through their own road of healing. But, even so, this book has been one of the most often banned or challenged books. A banned book typically means that the book has been removed from a library, school or classroom. A challenged book is one that has been requested, by a group or individual, to be removed.
In the excellent children’s book titled, “Oliver Button is a Sissy” by Tommy dePaola, Oliver is a young boy who is teased at school because he doesn’t enjoy doing the typical “boy things.” He liked to put on costumes and sing and dance. He was called a sissy, even by his own father. He was picked last for every team at school. However, he ends up finding something that makes him happy.
I may not have needed this particular book as a child, but others do. As a teacher of hundreds of students over two decades, I have known many young children whose fears could have been calmed and spirits could have been brightened by reading or hearing “Oliver Button is a Sissy.” Other children can feel what Oliver is feeling and maybe begin showing more kindness to kids who are different from them.
Todd Parr’s book, “It’s Okay to be Different” is often on lists of best LGBTQ+ books for kids. The author uses vibrantly colorful illustrations and fun prose to convey the message that we don’t all have to be the same with phrases such as “It’s OK to be adopted” and “It’s OK to have different kinds of friends.” This book, in my opinion, should be read by every child (and adult).
What do the books, “The Holy Bible,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “Harry Potter,” “The Diary of Anne Frank” and “Where the Wild Things Are” all have in common? They’ve been banned often because some people found them offensive.
As a mother, there are books that I have not allowed my children to read for various reasons. That’s part of my job as a parent. But, you may have a different idea of what you want your children to read. That’s OK if we want different books for ourselves or our families. Remember what Todd Parr wrote? It’s OK to be different.