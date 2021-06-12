Summer celebrations are starting up and this year, perhaps, they mean more to us than usual.
Yes, they have always been fun and a great way to come together as a community, as friends. But, this year, there is something more about the summer celebrations – they symbolize a comeback to normal life, a comeback to gathering together and a comeback to connection.
Many summer community celebrations were canceled or largely scaled back last year due to the pandemic. Still, people found ways to enjoy some sort of normalcy by heading outdoors at rodeos, outdoor art shows or the like. But, it wasn’t the same.
What is it that we missed about these celebrations? Of course, we missed the feelings surrounding traditions as we sit at parades. We missed the fun of carnival rides and the nostalgia we feel as we walk through a county fair. But, it’s more than that. Maybe what we all really missed the most is connections to our fellow humans.
Whether it’s meeting up with friends, seeing an old friend or former neighbor or even meeting people for the first time, community get-togethers lend themselves to a feeling of connection, something all of us need.
Many studies show the importance of social connectiveness. Some of the benefits include lower rates of anxiety and depression, better emotion regulation skills, higher self-esteem and empathy and even increased longevity.
Implications of lower social connections include increased antisocial behavior and violence, depression, anxiety, suicide, feelings of isolation and loneliness and negative health effects.
Another type of connection is what we feel when we connect the dots to our pasts. This is obvious by the number of people who regularly search out their family histories. Community celebrations are a means of connecting us with our pasts, our ancestors and the communities where they lived and grew up.
During Pleasant Grove’s Strawberry Days coming up this next week, celebrators often eat strawberries and cream, a nod to the city’s past many decades ago when the community was dotted with strawberry fields. Daughters of Utah Pioneer Museum tours also are an annual event during the weeklong festivities. The tours allow people to learn about those who came before them.
If we’ve learned anything from the past several months, it’s that we miss connections. Let’s get out there and celebrate a very special comeback this year.
Listen to music, watch a parade, eat some good food, learn about your community’s past and say hello to your neighbors. Make connections.