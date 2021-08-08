Two of my daughters just graduated from high school and are soon leaving for college. They won’t be far away. In fact, they’ll only be living a few minutes away. I have gone through this three times before, so I should know how to get through it with a minimum of emotion and panic. But, it still isn’t easy for a parent.
Like all parents of soon-to-be-moved-out children, I have been given a lot of advice over the past few months, which I appreciate. A lot more advice is available with a simple internet search. Here are a few tips that I have found that make sense to me.
Be a cheerleader
No matter how much I will miss my daughters, I am excited for them and this next chapter of their stories. As parents whose kids are moving on to jobs, school, service, travel or whatever, we should let them know that, yes, we will miss them. But, more importantly, we are excited for these new experiences in their lives.
After all, this is why we have worked so hard at raising them — so that they will be able to live happily and successfully. Taking their own paths with a sense of adventure will help them to find their own successes. I like this quote from Walt Disney. “We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we’re curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths.” Being cheerleaders as our kids go down these new paths is important.
Acknowledge the sadness, then get excited
It’s OK to be sad when our kids leave home. After all, we love them and we will miss them. We can let them know that we are a bit sad, but put on a smile and get excited with them about the steps they are taking.
A good friend gave me this great advice. “Don’t put a damper on your kids’ excitement with your sadness about them leaving.” I agree. The fact is that the kids are a little sad about leaving too — and they’re scared. By putting on a smile, we can help to ease their fears.
Let them go — really
When they do move out, let them go. Don’t text or call every hour, don’t do all of their tasks for them, don’t remind them about everything that they should be remembering to do and don’t try to solve all of their problems. This will be difficult for me, but it’s time for them to use the knowledge and skills that they have gained during the first several years of their lives.
Social activist, speaker and clergyman Henry Ward Beecher once said, “You cannot teach a child to take care of themselves unless you will let them try to take care of themselves. They will make mistakes; and out of these mistakes will come their wisdom.”
We’re still their parents
We needn’t worry. Our kids are still our kids no matter how old they are, their stages of life or where they live. They will still need us and we can still parent. This is something we may need to remind ourselves, especially during those first few days after they move out.
Find our own new path
As parents, our lives are devoted to our children. That’s how it should be, but as they get older and need less of our time, we have some time for our own exciting opportunities and adventures. Whether it be going back to school, new hobbies, reading that stack of books that we’ve always wanted to read, travel or just some good relaxation, this is the perfect time.
One thing I have learned about being a parent is that every stage is enjoyable. Let’s enjoy this new stage right along with our kids.