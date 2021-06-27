Last month, I wrote a special acknowledgement for mothers of individuals with special needs. I intended to do the same for the wonderful fathers who also deserve recognition the week of Father’s Day but somehow find myself submitting this a week late. However, “better late than never” as they say.
I came across an article on a website, www.nancybailey.com, called “Dads and Children with Disabilities” from 2019. In recognition of Father’s Day, the author, Nancy Bailey decided to do some research on dads of children or adults with special needs.
“A recent study in the Journal of Intellectual & Developmental Disability found that mothers and fathers who cared for a child with profound intellectual and multiple disabilities (PIMD) spent more time on caretaking, and needed time for themselves, especially as their child grew older. Moms and dads shared positive and negative experiences raising their child with disabilities, and dads were sometimes more positive than moms. This might be because dads are still likely the breadwinner, and moms are the primary caretakers. But the researchers found positive characteristics surrounding dads in general with children with PIMD.”
The study found that dads of children with disabilities were more spiritual, more tolerant of differences in other people, more likely to have improved relationships with their spouses, able to prioritize what should be important in their lives, capable of expressing understanding to others and especially understanding of other parents of children with disabilities.
Like we said last month about mothers, sometimes fathers of children with disabilities are biological dads, stepdads, foster dads, adoptive dads and sometimes they are divorced or separated dads. I have learned that, in most cases, these dads remain involved and active in their child’s growth.
Happy (belated) Father’s Day to all of our dads, professional parent dads, adopted dads, grandfathers, uncles and brothers who support their loved ones with special needs.