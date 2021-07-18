Wasatch Behavioral Health or (previously known as Wasatch Mental Health) is a public comprehensive behavioral health center established in 1967 that provides a variety of services designed to meet the needs of children, youth, adults and their families throughout Utah and Wasatch counties.
Wasatch Behavioral Health is staffed by licensed professionals who specialize in mental health and substance use recovery. These professionals include psychiatrists, APRNs, nurses, clinical psychologists, marriage and family therapists, clinical social workers, clinical mental health and substance use counselors, adult and youth case managers, residential services staff, peer support specialists, family resource facilitators, parent mentors, care team assistants and a comprehensive administrative business staff.
The services they provide are extensive and include evaluations, individual, group and family therapy; medication management, case management services, nursing services, peer support, psychological testing, skills development and behavior management, therapy and case management services to children and their families in specifically assigned schools, domestic violence intervention treatment groups, and mobile crisis outreach services.
They also provide language translation and interpreter services for individuals and families. All information about their services and contacts can be found at www.wasatch.org.
One of the sponsored activities through Wasatch (except for last year) is the annual Wasatch Wellness Run a 10K, 5K or 1 mile walk and Family Fun Fair. I was thrilled to see that this event was scheduled again this year and will be held on Aug.7th at 8 a.m. It will be held at Timpanogos Park, located at 2119 E. Provo Canyon Road. Registration is available at www.wasatchwellnessrun.com. There is a nominal registration fee for the run but includes breakfast and gift bag.
The Family Fun Fair is free for anyone who wants to come. There will be snow cones, games and other fun things to do.
I hope people will be excited to see this event return and make it a great one. Thanks to Wasatch Behavioral Health for all that it does for our community.