On Wednesday morning at approximately 12:15 a.m., American Fork police officers responded to La Sabre bar after reports of an intoxicated man that had a firearm in his waistband.
Officers arrived and asked the man to step outside to speak with them. Officers then reportedly tried to detain 45-year-old Jermaine John Large of Lehi to see if he had a firearm on him while drunk.
Large then allegedly became aggressive with officers and had to be forced into handcuffs.
There was no handgun on Large, but when asked about his identity, Large allegedly gave a fake name. Later the bartender was able to reportedly provide his name to law enforcement.
The bartender reportedly told officers that Large was creating a disturbance at the bar. He had been asked to leave, but refused.
Large reportedly had a warrant out for his arrest and was transported to the Utah County Jail. After arriving at the jail, a deputy attempted to take Large's seatbelt off when he allegedly spit in the deputy's face.
After being removed from the vehicle, Large allegedly attempted to reach his head forward and bite the deputy in the ear and face.
The deputy reportedly had saliva on his face and ear from Large, who continued to thrash and fight until he was in his cell.
He is actively being held at the Utah County Jail on over $15,000 bail for charges of assault, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, giving false personal identity to a peace officer, intoxication and assault by a prisoner.