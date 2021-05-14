On Tuesday, detectives served a search warrant on a home in Orem with regards to illegal drug activity and reports of illegal cockfighting. Upon entering the home, however, law enforcement found an extensive cockfighting operation, according to a probable cause statement in connection with the case.
Utah County Sheriff's Office PIO Sergeant Spencer Cannon said that the primary reason for the warrant was the narcotics investigation, but after entering the home a large number of chickens were reportedly discovered as well as razors that are attached to the legs of chickens to inflict more damage during cockfighting.
“The detective that I talked to said there were thousands of chickens, I don’t know if they got an exact number but there were many hundreds at the very least," Cannon said. "There were a lot of cages, a pretty extensive setup of cages that these chickens were in, but the man who was arrested for it was not, at least at that time, involved in the drug side of things.”
Cannon added that some of the cockfighting may have been happening at the home, but there was not a concrete blocked-off area on the property.
Cockfighting busts are not common in Utah County, according to Cannon, and he said that this bust may be the largest he has heard of in Utah County.
The man arrested at the home, Jose Arturo Meza Basan, was also allegedly found to be in possession of a fake identification card and a fake Social Security card.
When asked about the bust from the standpoint of the sheriff's office, Cannon said it is gratifying to be able to stop it. According to the detectives involved with the bust, Cannon said that some of the chickens in the home had sustained serious injuries and were still being held.
“It’s not OK," Cannon said. "Whether you’re an animal lover or not, you look at this and it’s not OK. We don’t like that people do this, getting animals for their entertainment and torturing them essentially.”
Citing a Utah Legislature decision to make animal cruelty charges a felony, Cannon is glad that the charges are more serious in cases like this.
Animal Wellness Action Executive Director Marty Irby, an organization working to end cockfighting in the United States, applauded the Utah County Sheriff's Office for the work done to find this "cockfighting operation."
“Cockfighting is not only inhumane and unconscionable, but it's also a health and human safety threat, given the role of cockfighting in spreading Newcastle Disease and Avian Influenza -- something everyone should be mindful of as we recover from the current pandemic," Irby said. "Conditions surrounding cockfighting aren't that different than the wet markets where COVID-19 likely jumped the species barrier with cockfighters often sucking the blood out of roosters' lungs themselves in mouth-to-mouth resuscitation-like contact so the gamecocks can continue to fight to the death -- blood and feathers flying all around."
Basan was booked into the Utah County Jail early on Wednesday morning with charges of possession of a forgery and aggravated cruelty to animals intentionally or knowingly. He posted $5,000 bail and has been released from jail, according to Utah County Sheriff's Office records.