Lehi police officers were dispatched on Saturday to the Tommy Hilfiger store at the Outlets at Traverse Mountain about some reported shoplifting.
Employees at the store reported that a male was seen on video surveillance concealing items in a bag and then leaving the store. The responding officer got a receipt of the items stolen and left the store in search of the man.
The male who was reportedly identified by employees, 51-year-old Robert Wayne Anderson of Draper, was located by the officer as he was walking back to his vehicle.
He was seen speaking with another male, Anthony Joseph Vela of Midvale, and both were reportedly detained by law enforcement.
Anderson allegedly lied about his name to the officer initially and was found to be in possession of the stolen items from Tommy Hilfiger as well as other items from nearby stores.
The value of the items allegedly stolen by Anderson reportedly totaled $1,246, and he later admitted to stealing the items, according to the probable cause statement.
He was also allegedly in possession of someone else's credit card and reportedly told the officer that Vela was just with him and was not involved.
Vela was then released since he was not seen shoplifting. As he walked away from Anderson and the officer, however, Vela reportedly dropped a pair of socks out of his jacket pocket.
Law enforcement then detained Vela once again, and after searching him, allegedly found some stolen socks from the Ralph Lauren store. He also was allegedly found to be in possession of a glass pipe with white residue that was field-tested and found to be methamphetamine.
Anderson was charged with shoplifting, unlawful acquisition of a financial card, and the intentional communication of false information to a public officer.
Vela was charged with shoplifting and the use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both are being actively held at the Utah County Jail without bail.