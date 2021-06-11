The Bennion Creek and Bear fires, located near the Utah and Carbon County border, continued to burn into Friday, causing evacuations and leading to closures along U.S. Highway 6 north of Helper.
As of Friday, the Bennion Creek Fire is reported to be 0% contained with 4,706 acres burned and the Bear Creek Fire is 5% contained with 8,332 acres burned.
On Thursday, U.S. 6 was closed at approximately 11 a.m. due to the Bear fire with no estimate of it reopening. Cars were diverted off the highway to use Emma Park Road and U.S. 191 as a detour.
Firefighters conducted firing operations on the west side of the highway during the closure to try and keep the fire from jumping the freeway. In an update from Thursday night, the highway remained closed but officials felt confident they could keep the fire from moving toward Helper.
"I know things look bad with all the smoke, but the fire is still hung up high on the hillsides," Type 3 Incident Commander Jason Porter said in a Facebook post. "The smoke is just bending down into the canyon and the valleys."
About two hours later, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation in the northwest corner of Helper due to fire behavior, which included 10 homes.
In an update Friday morning, officials noted challenging weather conditions overnight with cooler temperatures and calmer winds.
On Friday afternoon, one lane was opened on U.S. 6, with cars following a pilot car to ensure firefighter and driver safety. Due to the proximity of the Bennion Creek Fire, the two fires continue to share resources.
The Bennion Creek Fire experienced strong winds and extreme fire behavior, moving the fire southeast and leading to evacuations of Aspen Cove in Scofield.
"Crews today (Friday) are working to establish containment lines to protect structures and the community of Aspen Cove," a Facebook post said.
To get updates on fires in the state of Utah, visit utahfireinfo.gov or follow @UtahWildfire on Twitter or Facebook.