At 5-foot-2, James Cottrell was a small fellow, and friends say he wasn’t afraid to take on any size wrestling opponent. In fact, while he was in Marine boot camp he earned the nickname "Pocket Hercules."
According to a Daily Herald feature from 2006 on Cottrell, it said he looked like he had the strength of the Greek hero and the stature that he could fit in a pants pouch. Cottrell, the champion of his weight class, rolled with the joke.
"I would take on someone my size," Cottrell would say. "But there isn't anyone."
Cottrell died Aug. 4 while visiting his biological family in Panama. He was 46. According to a brother, who found him in his hammock, he died in his sleep. There were no signs of foul play.
Cottrell suffered from severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from his extreme military experiences that led him into a dark world of drugs and alcohol, according to Peterson. He had worked hard to come out of that and last year had completed an addiction program through the Veteran's Administration Hospital.
Born on the tiny San Blas Islands, he was adopted as a toddler in Panama. His adoptive father, Russell Cottrell, an Army man, moved him to Maryland before relocating to Utah when Cottrell was in grade school. His adoptive mother is Shirley Ann Cottrell.
"I grew up a few blocks away from the Cottrell family," said Annika Dean. "James and I served on student council together at (Orem High School) in 1992. He got along with everyone -- EVERYONE! He was so much fun, he had so much energy. He was our Tiger mascot, too."
Dean added, “He was, hands down, the most fun to dance with at every school dance. Girls were lined up waiting for their turn. I’m serious! He was great at swing dancing. He was so strong — so muscular. He could really throw you high in the air! I just loved it!”
After graduating from Orem High School, Cottrell served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Ecuador. Later, he joined the Marine Corps.
Now Cottrell’s family has run into some major stumbling blocks as they are seeking to bring his body home for burial.
“To say it has been a bit of an adventure would be an understatement,” said David Peterson, an old high school buddy. “Dora (Workman, Cottrell’s sister) has had to deal with cultural and language barriers, technology and communication problems, as well as political and international barriers, but James’ body is with the coroner now and is being prepped for transportation back to the States.”
An extra wrench in all of this is COVID-19. The country of Panama is shut down and allowing only four flights a month out of the country. The family missed the first two flights, which were Friday and Monday, with the next one coming this Friday. The last one is scheduled for Aug. 21.
Peterson has been working with senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney to try and find an answer.
“Military flights aren't an option at this point, and the family will be responsible for all costs associated with the transportation and repatriation of James' remains,” Peterson said.
Peterson added, “We are currently working with the State Department, U.S. Embassy in Panama, Constituent Relations for Utah’s Senate and House delegation, and local authorities in Panama City and James’ village in Panama.”
When he returns, Cottrell will be buried with full military honors at the Camp Williams cemetery, where his father is buried. His father died in January.
The costs are exorbitant on both ends of the trip home. Peterson and the family have launched a GoFundMe campaign and are hoping to raise $25,000. As of Wednesday they had more than $15,800 in donations.
Peterson gave a financial rundown of what charges they know, and know there will be others.
“The funeral home in Panama has quoted us $9,000 (plus 7% tax of $630) to prepare the body and return him to the states, but all the airlines have restrictions and the costs are higher, according to the Panamanian funeral home," Peterson said in the GoFundMe description. “On the U.S. side, the funeral home has quoted us $8,000, but this all depends on what type of preparation the funeral home in Panama has done, so this could be more or less.”
Adding to the frustration, United Airlines, which said yes at first, has refused to bring Cottrell home this week or next. With both remaining flights being on Fridays, Cottrell's body can't remain in storage over the weekend as there is no one that works human remains cargo. Additionally, the non-stop flight that leaves from Houston to Salt Lake on Friday at 8:10 p.m. is a United Express flight which can't carry human remains in a casket.
“So, we are evaluating all of our options. We were told by Sen. Romney and Lee's office if things started to slow down that we needed to reach out,” Peterson said. “Things have officially started to slow down, so I'm making the call.
“I’ve talked to a number of James’ Marine Corps buddies, and I found out that the guy I grew up with, the guy who served on the Orem High School Class of 1992 student council, the wrestling team, the guy I called 'Cuna,' the guy who could break dance better than anyone I knew, the guy who would put on the OHS tiger mascot outfit so he could pick a fight with the opposing team’s mascot, the soft-spoken, little giant was an honest-to-goodness war hero,” Peterson said.
Cottrell served in the Marine Corps for almost eight years. He did three overseas tours in the Middle East. In his first tour, before the invasion of Iraq had even begun, he was instrumental in stopping a terrorist attack on the Kuwaiti island of Faylaka.
“As a number of the Marines relaxed at a beach-side campsite during a lull in the training, they were attacked by two heavily armed Jihadist gunmen with ties to the Taliban in Afghanistan,” Peterson said. “James had been training the platoon currently relaxing on the beach, but instead of joining them, he had gone back to where the Firewatch (guards) were and relieved them so they could enjoy some time on the beach.”
According to Peterson, “This selfless act of leadership inadvertently put him in possession of the only loaded M16 on the entire beach. He engaged the truck with deadly precision and accuracy, disabling the vehicle and critically wounding both the driver and the passenger.”
Due to Cottrell’s quick thinking, he prevented the additional loss of life of more than 180 Marines training on the island that day in 2002.
Cottrell also served two combat tours in Iraq. He fought in Operation Iraqi Freedom I and during his second tour in Iraq, he fought in the Second Battle of Fallujah, which proved to be the bloodiest battle of the Iraq War and the bloodiest battle involving American troops since the Vietnam War.
“But luck, or the grace of God, allowed James to return, uninjured, with only three others that had been in the thick of the fight," Peterson said. "According to everyone I spoke with, James served with honor and distinction."
Peterson added, “We're looking for a miracle at this point.”
For more on Cottrell, updates on his return, or to donate to that return, visit his account on GoFundMe.