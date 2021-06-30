It’s not every day that five neighbors in a cul-de-sac can say they built their own houses with help from Habitat for Humanity.
However, on Thursday, the four-bedroom home of Brenda Hernandez and her five children will have an official ribbon-cutting.
At the same time, the freshly started home of Francisco and Lisbet Hernandez, no relation to Brenda, will have a building kick-off across the street.
If all goes well, a total of five Habitat for Humanity homes -- two have already been built -- slated for this miracle cul-de-sac will all be lived in by Christmas.
That will be five families and 18 children with homes they helped build to provide a roof over their heads.
With the rising costs of land and construction materials, the second miracle is the homes are getting done at all.
“We were offered the property at a greatly discounted price four years ago,” said LeAnn Hillam, Volunteer and Family Services manager.
“It used to be a dairy farm, the ground is amazing,” Hillam said.
The location of the cul-de-sac is 1580 W. 591 South in Orem, just off Geneva Road.
“Just over 300 volunteers provided close to 1,000 hours of labor. We typically have almost double that, but because of COVID we limited the number of volunteers on site,” Hillam said.
Many of the sponsors are helping with multiple homes in the cul-de-sac, including: Jack B. Parsons, Kenny Seng Construction, Powerhouse Electric, Lowry Doors, Jones Paint & Glass, Sunpro, LKL, Galaxie Lighting, Told Plumbing, Westland Construction, Mountainlands Supply Company, and Case Excavation.
“Because of our generous sponsors in the building community, we are able to complete these Habitat homes in this challenging construction environment,” said Nancy Mickiewicz, Habitat’s Donor Relations and Development manager. “We could not do what we do without their help.”
Single mom Brenda Hernandez was required to spend 300 hours of sweat equity on her home, but did well over 450 hours, according to Hillam.
Hillam noted that almost all families do much more than required.
“They work hard. They are very humble,” Hillam said. “They don’t take this lightly. This is life changing for them.”
Hillam said even the little children pulled weeds, wrote thank you cards and did what they could to add their sweat equity to the home.
The new Brenda Hernandez home is approximately 1,650 square feet, with four bedrooms, two and ½ bathrooms, is two stories with a two-car garage, and no basement.
According to Hillam, the homes are designed by a female architect who knows how to make use of space. The homes come with pantries and storage. There also are walk-in closets for the master bedrooms.
While these homes are built well, they are not made to be luxury homes. The countertops are top of the line Formica and laminate floors. Hillam said their contractor is a master at putting laminate on.
The exteriors are Hardie board siding painted to the family’s request. The siding should last up to 40 years.
Families pick the colors of the siding, roofing, interiors and flooring. It becomes a family choice home.
“It gives people dignity to work on their homes,” Hillam said. “We’re helping them, not giving to them. We are partners.”
On Dec. 3, Habitat for Humanity will celebrate 30 years in Utah County. In that time the organization will have helped construct 79 homes, providing for 126 adults and 246 children.
“Our Home Repair program offers help to low-income families, seniors and veterans who are homeowners. We have completed 88 projects to date,” Hillam said.
The ribbon-cutting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Brenda Hernandez home and then those attending Thursday will cross the street for the Francisco Hernandez family kick-off of their home. According to Hillam, the concrete base and footings have already been put in place for that home.