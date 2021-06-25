It has been more than a year since Judge Reed S. Parkin has had a jury trial in his courtroom in Orem. That is about ready to change.
While Parkin has continued to carry out arraignments, pre-trial hearings and sentencings through video conferencing, the Orem Circuit Court, as well as all other courts in the state, have not been able to conduct jury trials, bench trials or suppression hearings in person.
Parkin says he has kept busy with as many as 80 online cases a day, and some bench trials as well.
Defendants who could end up with a jail sentence have a constitutional right to a jury trial. It is the defendant’s decision whether to hold it virtually in a live courtroom.
COVID-19 has made that impossible. While the governor has the right to set how the state and its residents will phase out of COVID restrictions. The courts are regulated by the Utah Supreme Court under the direction of Chief Justice Matthew B. Durrant.
The courts are taking a more cautious approach, Parkin noted.
“A judge has the authority to compel people to be somewhere, including jail,” Parkin said. “COVID is no respecter of people.”
The courts have a three-phase system and like a stop light it has red, yellow and green phases. Parkin noted it was just recently the courts moved from a red phase to yellow. The green phase will put courtrooms back to normal procedure.
Parkin said he has 85 cases demanding a jury trial. He typically holds jury trials one day a month with about five cases on that day.
“Most settle out,” Parkin said.
Because of the backlog of cases, Parkin is preparing his court calendar to allow for two to three days per month for jury trials.
“The oldest cases will go first,” Parkin said. “We’ll take the top 30 first.”
Parkin said his intention is to start the in-person trials in July.
“There has been some discussion on bringing other judges in to help, but they are all busy too,” Parkin said.
In the end, Parkin is the duly elected judge for the Orem court and he is confident he will be able to catch up without added help.
In some cases, Parkin said he may just keep using the online method. It has worked well during COVID.
“As judge, I imagine I’ll always have a video option,” Parkin said.
Parkin believes the courts will be moving to the green phase quickly. That is why he is looking ahead at his calendar so he can help those that have been waiting and he can clear out the old cases.
“I’m excited to get jury trials back and going,” Parkin added.
No doubt there are some defendants who have been waiting 15 months or more to have their cases heard that are excited at the reopening as well.