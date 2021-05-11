While the Orem City Council and professional employees are chosen to help make the city a better place, a group of employees are responsible to help make city hall a better place.
The Orem Innovation Program, often referred to as Orem i-Teams, was started in July of 2019.
“It is housed in the City Manager’s Department, but it works with all city departments to attack sticky city issues that don’t fall neatly under one department,” said Pete Wolfley, innovation and communication manager. “All of our departments and employees have enough metaphorical and sometimes literal fires to put out. The i-Teams exist to take on those things just beyond the day-to-day fires.
“The i-Teams are project-based and made up of employees from a variety of departments and disciplines. One of the guiding philosophies of this program is that good ideas can come from anywhere and anyone,” Wolfley said. “Just because you aren’t the subject matter expert on a certain topic doesn’t mean you don’t have ideas to contribute.”
Team-members work together to brainstorm potential solutions to problems, test the solutions out in manageable ways, and then implement the best solution.
“Employees seem to enjoy working on an i-Team because it allows them to work on something completely novel, use or develop different skills, and get to know other city employees in a more personal way,” Wolfley added.
Some of the recent results using the i-Team’s model:
n Six-figure savings in credit card fees being charged to the City of Orem.
n Significant reduction in online utility issues.
n Important operational changes that have been implemented at the new Orem Family Fitness Center.
n Redesign of three major city websites for speed, accessibility and ease of use.
n Training city employees in “Upstream Thinking,” which is trying to solve problems before they happen.
“We have a couple of projects starting soon as well,” Wolfley said. “They include relooking at all the ways we use ‘snail mail’ and looking for ways to both save money and confirm that residents are getting our communications.
“We’ll be exploring new ways to connect with residents to provide enhanced customer service. We’re looking to expand the ways you can get the help you need from the city of Orem,” Wolfley added.
“One of the most rewarding things for me personally in my efforts with the i-Team program is to see other employees embrace the ideas of systematic thinking, continual improvement, and collaborative problem solving and apply them in their departments and divisions to great success,” Wolfley said.
Despite what some like to believe about government employees, there is great passion and dedication in our ranks for making Orem the absolute best city it can be, Wofley added.
Residents who would like to hear how the employees are doing can stream the council work session Tuesday. All of the details of these projects will be shared at that session. To link to the meeting visit orem.org/meetings or visit the city’s YouTube channel. The meeting begins at 3 p.m.