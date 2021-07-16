One of the advantages of living in Utah is the amount of summer celebrations that go on.
Next week residents will again celebrate Pioneer Day on July 24, signifying the day pioneers entered the Salt Lake Valley.
One of the more popular places in Utah County to celebrate this holiday is at The Orchard Park at University Place in Orem.
After a year of closures and COVID-19 concerns, University Place is ready to celebrate by upping the number of activities.
“New this year are free concerts and activities that will be going on all day beginning at 11 a.m.,” said Amanda Butterfield, spokesperson for Woodbury Corporation, owners of University Place.
“Festivities will wrap up around 9:30 p.m. with a spectacular firework show choreographed to music, that will be broadcast over the radio. This is the first year University Place has arranged a live radio broadcast of the firework show,” Butterfield said.
“Every year we want to enhance and improve the guest experience at our events,” said Randy Woodbury, president and CEO of Woodbury Corporation. “The Pioneer Day firework show is consistently the most attended event of the year at The Orchard, and the choreographed broadcast will allow even more people to join in on the festivities.”
The radio station the music will be broadcast on will be announced the morning of July 24 on Instagram and Facebook (@universityplaceorem), and on the University Place website (https://www.universityplaceorem.com). The broadcast is expected to reach people within a half-mile radius of The Orchard.
“This allows for many surrounding homes, including residents of The Aston, The Devon and The Exton to be able to listen to the music while they watch the fireworks from home,” Butterfield said. “It will also allow for people parked in the surrounding parking lots of University Place to listen and watch the show from the comfort of their cars.”
Below is a lineup of events that will be offered on Pioneer Day. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on.
- 11-11:45 a.m. — Moe Low Band.
- Noon-12:45 p.m. — Ditch Chickens Band.
- 1-2 p.m. — DeNovo Band.
- 2:30-5 p.m. — Bounce houses, yard games, splash pad activities.
- 6-7:30 p.m. — Food, games, DJ and various competitions, including a pie-eating competition and stick pull game, for chances to win University Place Gift Cards.
- 7:30-9:30 p.m. — The Jersey Street Band.
- 9:30 p.m. — Choreographed firework show that will be broadcast over the radio.
In addition to the events on the 24th, free events continue during July and August including The Outdoor Movie Night Series every Thursday evening in July, followed by the End of Summer Concert Series on Thursday evenings in August. For more details and a full schedule of events, including Harry Potter’s Birthday Celebration and Family Fun Night: At the Circus, visit https://www.universityplaceorem.com/events/.
All events are subject to weather, and the latest guidelines from national and local health departments. Masks and social distancing are encouraged for those not vaccinated.